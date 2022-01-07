Euro zone bond yields edge up awaiting inflation, jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as investors await euro zone inflation figures and jobs data out of the United States at the end of a volatile week that has been driven by central bank policy expectations.

Euro area inflation due at 1000 GMT is expected to show annual inflation down to 4.7% in December, from 4.9% in November, according to a Reuters poll.

German data out on Thursday also slowed for the first time six months, suggesting inflation, which is far above the European Central Bank's 2% target and a leading concern for investors, may have peaked.

U.S. jobs data will follow at 1330 GMT and is expected to show 400,000 new jobs created in December.

It takes on added significance after minutes from the Fed's December meeting on Wednesday showed some policymakers want to move even quicker to tighten policy, including by shrinking the Fed's $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.

Investors will watch to see if the data could help hasten the Fed's rate hike timeline by providing further evidence that the economy is near full employment.

The Fed's minutes sent U.S. Treasury yields surging, a move that also followed in the euro area on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up 1 basis point to -0.06% ahead of the data on Friday, after rising as high as -0.03% on Thursday.

Refinitiv prices showed it set for its biggest weekly rise since June 2020, up 13 bps, though part of the rise was due to Refinitiv's 10-year benchmark rolling over to a new bond.

Most other 10-year benchmark yields were also up 1-2 basis points on the day.

"The aggressive sell-off in real yields and break-evens summarises market fears of accelerating tightening. With today's flash (inflation) and (non-farm payrolls) to add to the current policy angst, yields hold more upside," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Euro area inflation-linked bond yields surged on Thursday following the Fed minutes, while the five-year five-year breakeven forward, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations, dropped sharply.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)