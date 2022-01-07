Euro zone bond yields edge up awaiting inflation, jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as
investors await euro zone inflation figures and jobs data out of
the United States at the end of a volatile week that has been
driven by central bank policy expectations.
Euro area inflation due at 1000 GMT is expected to show
annual inflation down to 4.7% in December, from 4.9% in
November, according to a Reuters poll.
German data out on Thursday also slowed for the first time
six months, suggesting inflation, which is far above the
European Central Bank's 2% target and a leading concern for
investors, may have peaked.
U.S. jobs data will follow at 1330 GMT and is expected to
show 400,000 new jobs created in December.
It takes on added significance after minutes from the Fed's
December meeting on Wednesday showed some policymakers want to
move even quicker to tighten policy, including by shrinking the
Fed's $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.
Investors will watch to see if the data could help hasten
the Fed's rate hike timeline by providing further evidence that
the economy is near full employment.
The Fed's minutes sent U.S. Treasury yields surging, a move
that also followed in the euro area on Thursday.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was
up 1 basis point to -0.06% ahead of the data on Friday, after
rising as high as -0.03% on Thursday.
Refinitiv prices showed it set for its biggest weekly rise
since June 2020, up 13 bps, though part of the rise was due to
Refinitiv's 10-year benchmark rolling over to a new bond.
Most other 10-year benchmark yields were also up 1-2 basis
points on the day.
"The aggressive sell-off in real yields and break-evens
summarises market fears of accelerating tightening. With today's
flash (inflation) and (non-farm payrolls) to add to the current
policy angst, yields hold more upside," said Michael Leister,
head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.
Euro area inflation-linked bond yields surged on Thursday
following the Fed minutes, while the five-year five-year
breakeven forward, a key market gauge of long-term inflation
expectations, dropped sharply.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)