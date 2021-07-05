Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields edge up, inflation expectations rise

07/05/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week's U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income.

The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last week - its biggest weekly fall since December 2020.

Analysts attributed the drop in euro zone yields to caution about the economic impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as expectations that the European Central Bank will remain dovish.

"Even in a more benign Delta scenario, we now expect more restrictions on international travel, hitting the crucial tourism sector in southern Europe for a second summer," wrote Morgan Stanley economists in a note to clients.

A survey on Monday nevertheless showed business activity in the euro zone expanded at the fastest rate in 15 years in June, as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions helped the bloc's dominant service industry.

A measure of euro zone inflation expectations -- the five-year, five-year inflation forward -- rose to 1.598%, its highest since May.

Friday's June U.S. jobs report signalled economic recovery remained intact but did not warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The data had little impact on U.S. Treasury yields, which also ended the week lower.

The next test for bond markets will be the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting, which will be released on Wednesday. At that meeting, the Fed surprised markets by signalling two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

At 0706 GMT, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up by one basis point at -0.221%.

Benchmark French and Italian 10-year yields were up by 2 bps .

"The outlook for risk sentiment remains clouded by the rise in COVID-19 cases in many places in the world. Interestingly, these worries are more clearly observed in rates than in other markets," ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"This is not unusual in times when central banks retain a heavy hand in the pricing of financial assets. The logic goes like this: a further worsening of the outlook would prompt an even slower unwind of monetary support measures."

ING analysts said they expected to see euro zone rates skew lower over the coming days.

Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann wrote that he expects the German 10-year yield to remain between -0.1% and -0.25% for most of the summer, and for it to move lower over the next few days.

ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos is due to speak at 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.63421 Delayed Quote.0.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.75297 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.16704 Delayed Quote.4.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.38554 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.68177 Delayed Quote.6.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.8088 Delayed Quote.3.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.1869 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.14% 0.011331 Delayed Quote.0.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.013458 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.7019 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.842531 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aWorld shares cling near record highs
RE
08:00aKANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China
GL
08:00aOPEC+ STUMBLES, BUT AN EVENTUAL COMPROMISE MAY BE BEARISH FOR CRUDE : Russell
RE
07:59aExclusive-Thailand weighs new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:58aAfter vowels, abrdn loses capital letter in brand revamp
RE
07:57aBotswana issues licence for first large scale solar power plant
RE
07:49aRussia's economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds
RE
07:41aThailand considers new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:38aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end-June 2021
PU
07:36aGerman car production forecast slashed as supply-chain woes persist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo enters takeover battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5London Shares to Open Flat as Traders Digest Chinese PMI Data

HOT NEWS