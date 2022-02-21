Euro zone bond yields edge up on Ukraine hopes, flash PMI

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields
crept up on Monday after the United States and Russia agreed in
principle to a summit over Ukraine, while a key gauge of
business activity supported the case for a hawkish shift at the
European Central Bank.
Fears that Russia could invade the Ukraine have taken the
sting out of a rout in bond markets this month, as investors put
aside concerns about rising interest rates to snap up safe-haven
debt.
For instance, Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell almost 9
basis points (bps) last week in their biggest weekly drop since
November.
But on Monday, yields across the euro area headed back
higher as a brighter mood took hold across financial markets,
denting demand for safe havens.
German Bund yields rose 1 bps to 0.21%, above a
one-week low touched briefly at around 0.19%. Most other 10-year
yields were around 1-2 bps higher on the day
.
Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine but has massed
troops near the border. News of a potential summit between the
U.S. and Russian presidents raised hopes of a possible path out
of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.
"While the chances for a high-level summit provide near-term
relief, headline risk continues to loom large," said Commerzbank
rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.
The latest euro area flash purchasing managers index (PMI),
a forward-looking gauge of economic activity, added to the
downbeat tone in bond markets, where prices fell as yields rose.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps on the day at
1.88%.
IHS Markit's Flash Composite PMI jumped to a five-month high
of 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January, significantly above
the median 52.7 forecast in a Reuters poll.
Improving demand for services pushed business activity
across Germany's private sector to a six-month high in February,
the German flash PMI showed.
Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING, said the
euro area PMI suggested a recent dip in economic activity could
be much milder than expected, while labour market pressures
continued to build and second-round effects meant more
broad-based price pressures.
"Expect this to add to hawkish pressures ahead of the
European Central Bank March meeting," he said in a note.
Money markets price in 40 basis points worth of rate hikes
in total from the ECB by year-end, down from roughly 50 bps a
week ago.
Overall trading in bond markets was subdued with U.S.
markets closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Alex Richardson)