Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields edge up on Ukraine hopes, flash PMI

02/21/2022 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields crept up on Monday after the United States and Russia agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, while a key gauge of business activity supported the case for a hawkish shift at the European Central Bank.

Fears that Russia could invade the Ukraine have taken the sting out of a rout in bond markets this month, as investors put aside concerns about rising interest rates to snap up safe-haven debt.

For instance, Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell almost 9 basis points (bps) last week in their biggest weekly drop since November.

But on Monday, yields across the euro area headed back higher as a brighter mood took hold across financial markets, denting demand for safe havens.

German Bund yields rose 1 bps to 0.21%, above a one-week low touched briefly at around 0.19%. Most other 10-year yields were around 1-2 bps higher on the day .

Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine but has massed troops near the border. News of a potential summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents raised hopes of a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

"While the chances for a high-level summit provide near-term relief, headline risk continues to loom large," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The latest euro area flash purchasing managers index (PMI), a forward-looking gauge of economic activity, added to the downbeat tone in bond markets, where prices fell as yields rose.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps on the day at 1.88%.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite PMI jumped to a five-month high of 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January, significantly above the median 52.7 forecast in a Reuters poll.

Improving demand for services pushed business activity across Germany's private sector to a six-month high in February, the German flash PMI showed.

Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING, said the euro area PMI suggested a recent dip in economic activity could be much milder than expected, while labour market pressures continued to build and second-round effects meant more broad-based price pressures.

"Expect this to add to hawkish pressures ahead of the European Central Bank March meeting," he said in a note.

Money markets price in 40 basis points worth of rate hikes in total from the ECB by year-end, down from roughly 50 bps a week ago.

Overall trading in bond markets was subdued with U.S. markets closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.63416 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.1995 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.29% 0.690632 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.14% 0.011811 Delayed Quote.0.30%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.38% 0.880204 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.97% 77.2474 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aThai PTT Oil and Retail plans $2.9 bln investments by 2026
RE
06:26aOPEC+ compliance rises to 129% in January, source says
RE
06:22aIndia's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman
RE
06:22aEuro zone recovery regained pace in Feb despite soaring prices -PMI
RE
06:20aBrazil's Embraer firm order backlog hits highest level since Q2 2018
RE
06:15aShell says Tanzania LNG project is making good progress
RE
06:12aIsrael presses U.S. on Iran nuclear deal terms, to keep talking afterward
RE
06:11aKremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine
RE
06:11aHealthy demand, shortages spur nickel's climb to decade highs
RE
06:11aFactbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St futures, euro rally on Biden-Putin summit hopes
2Nokia announces new Software-as-a-Service services in analytics, securi..
3Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
4Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
5Giant client data leak puts fresh pressure on Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS