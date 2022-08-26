Euro zone bond yields, euro jump as ECB seen debating 75 bps Sept rate hike

Some ECB policymakers want to discuss such a move at the bank's policy meeting on Sept. 8 even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating, five sources with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters.

The euro jumped in reaction and was last up 1% on the day at $1.0063.

German two-year bond yields hit a two-month high at 0.99% and were last up 11 bps on the day.

Italy's 10-year bond yield, which was up around 5 bps just before the story was published, was up 16 bps on the day at 3.71%.

Money markets were pricing in 61 bps worth of rate hikes from the ECB in September, meaning a 50 bps move is fully priced in, plus a 44% chance of a 75-basis point move, up from 56 bps, or a 24% chance of the 75 bps move, before the report.

The ECB raised rates by 50 bps to zero in July in an unexpectedly big move.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index turned negative and dropped to its lowest level of the day, last down 0.6%. An index of euro zone banks was little changed after the story, last up 0.1%.

