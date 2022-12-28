Euro zone bond yields fall after surging in previous session

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields
slipped on Wednesday after jumping on Tuesday as investors
braced for further interest rate hikes from the European Central
Bank.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond,
which is seen as the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 4
basis points (bps) to 2.47%. It rose 12 bps on Tuesday and
touched 2.53%, just shy of its highest level since 2011. Yields
move inversely to prices.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield wavered
but was last down 3 bps to 4.593%. The gap between Italy and
Germany's 10-year yields widened slightly to 211 bps. Thin
trading volumes caused yields to bounce around more than usual.
"Yesterday, we saw quite an increase in yields, and today
bonds are recovering from yesterday's losses," said Jan von
Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.
Euro zone bond yields have risen sharply since Dec. 15, when
the ECB hiked interest rates by 50 bps and signalled that it was
far from finished raising borrowing costs to tame inflation.
European governments' plans to borrow large amounts through
the bond market to support their economies next year have also
caused yields to climb.
Yet euro zone yields moved lower on Wednesday, giving back
some of their recent gains.
Germany's 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive
to interest rate expectations, slipped 3 bps to 2.646%. It hit
its highest level since October 2008 on Tuesday, at 2.714%.
Yields jumped on Tuesday as investors digested recent
hawkish comments from ECB policymakers. On Monday, ECB
policymaker and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot was quoted
by the Financial Times as saying rates still had a way to rise.
INFLATION FIGHT
China's decision to further loosen its COVID-19 rules also
pushed up yields by causing investors to expect a stronger
global economy and more persistent inflation, analysts said.
"Bond markets are still coming to terms with the faster than
expected reopening of China's economy, and with the associated
increase in global demand next year," said Antoine Bouvet, rates
strategist at ING.
"Down the line, the fear for bond holders is that this will
complicate central banks’ fight against inflation."
Investors expect the ECB to raise interest rates by 50 bps
at its next meeting in early February, according to Refinitiv
data. The ECB has raised its main interest rate to 2%, from
-0.5% in July, in the fastest tightening cycle since the euro
was created.
British government bond yields jumped on Wednesday, catching
up with their European counterparts as UK markets reopened after
a holiday. The 10-year UK yield was last up 5 bps to
3.687%, having earlier touched 3.761%, its highest level since
late October.
Investors are uncertain about the outlook for euro zone
bonds next year, as the ECB reduces its support for the market
just as governments increase issuance.
Private buyers will have to buy some 400 billion euros
($425.72 billion) of additional government debt next year.
"That is a factor that may have potential to push yields
higher in the coming weeks," said Jussi Hiljanen, chief European
rates strategist at SEB.
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
