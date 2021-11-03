Euro zone bond yields fall again, Fed in focus

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone government borrowing
costs edged down on Wednesday as battered bond markets found
more stable ground, with trading generally subdued as investors
waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a likely
tapering of its bond purchases.
Having risen sharply over the past week on expectations for
higher inflation and interest rates, bond yields have pulled
back from multi-month highs as investors reassess their most
aggressive pricing for European Central Bank rate hikes over the
next year.
Italian 10-year bond yields, for instance, fell 13 basis
points (bps) on Tuesday in their biggest one-day fall since May
2020. They were down 2 bps in early trade at 1.06%,
moving further away from Monday's more than one-year highs near
1.29%.
German bond yields too were lower, with 10-year Bund yields
down around 2 bps at -0.18% and holding below roughly 2-1/2 year
highs hit last week at -0.064%.
Data released on Tuesday showed ECB bond buying slowed last
week. The central bank bought a net 7.526 billion euros ($8.72
billion) of assets as part of its quantitative easing programme,
below the 28.166 billion euros it purchased a week earlier.
Reduced ECB support helps explain the sharp rise in bond
yields over the past week, analysts said.
Also, bond markets have become more volatile in recent
months, with yields swinging sharply as investors try to assess
the outlook for inflation and what that means for ECB policy.
For now, calm took hold as focus turned to the Fed, which
concludes a two-day meeting later in the session.
Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper its $120
billion-a-month asset purchase programme but are looking to see
if policymakers will give any hints about the possibility of
interest rate hikes next year.
"As both taper start and pace have been clearly
communicated, today's announcement should catch no one by
surprise," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy
at Commerzbank.
"On the contrary, it may trigger some "buy-the-fact" trades,
as (Fed Chief Jerome) Powell could be inclined to strike a more
dovish tone on rates and play down the flow impact from
tapering."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Kim Coghill)