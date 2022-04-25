Euro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks

April 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as
investors shrugged off a largely-expected French presidential
election result and focused on growth risks amid fears that
coronavirus restrictions in China would extend to Beijing.
Incumbent Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right
rival Marine Le Pen in France's second-round presidential
election on Sunday.
France's 10-year yield was down around 5 basis points to
1.37% by 1039 GMT, in line with moves on other 10-year bonds in
the bloc.
"Macron was very close to fully priced in anyway. The market
was pricing 90 to 95 percent of that happening," said Peter
McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.
French debt had already outperformed last week as Macron
extended his lead in the polls and investors priced out the risk
that Le Pen may have won.
The closely watched risk premium of French bonds over
Germany's widened some 2 bps on Monday after touching three-week
lows last week.
Across the broader euro zone bond market focus turned to
growth risks as a rise in coronavirus cases in Beijing fuelled
concerns that China's capital may be on the verge of joining
Shanghai in lockdowns.
Beijing on Monday ordered residents in one area of a
COVID-affected district to not leave the area and their local
compounds for non-essential reasons.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area,
fell as much as 9 bps to 0.87% and was last down 6 bps to 0.91%.
The risk premium on Italian bonds briefly touched the
highest since February at 175 bps.
A key-market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation
expectations fell to its lowest in a week at 2.3947%.
"We've got this potential Chinese lockdown which is a much
bigger market focus now," McCallum at Mizuho said.
"The concern is that (restrictions) spread much more widely
and you get more of a demand slowdown and if China's locked
down, that makes supply chain normalisation that much more
difficult and extends this stagflation environment we are in,"
he added.
Yields reversed some of their fall after data showed German
business morale unexpectedly rose in April as companies were
less pessimistic after the economy appeared resilient following
the initial shock of Ukraine's invasion.
Focus was also on the European Central Bank, where
policymakers are keen to end their bond purchase scheme at the
earliest possible moment and raise interest rates as soon as
July but no later than September, nine sources familiar with the
ECB's thinking told Reuters.
Nearly all of the sources said that they see at least two
rate hikes this year, but some argued that a third is also
possible, although highly dependent on how markets digest the
move.
Euro zone money markets had already moved to price in over
85 basis points of hikes by year-end on Friday. On Monday the
bets only eased slightly, to around 82 bps by year-end.
Elsewhere, S&P Global upgraded Greece's credit rating to BB+
late on Friday -- one notch below investment-grade territory --
from BB previously, citing improved policy effectiveness.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean)