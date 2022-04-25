Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as investors shrugged off a largely-expected French presidential election result and focused on growth risks amid fears that coronavirus restrictions in China would extend to Beijing.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in France's second-round presidential election on Sunday.

France's 10-year yield was down around 5 basis points to 1.37% by 1039 GMT, in line with moves on other 10-year bonds in the bloc.

"Macron was very close to fully priced in anyway. The market was pricing 90 to 95 percent of that happening," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

French debt had already outperformed last week as Macron extended his lead in the polls and investors priced out the risk that Le Pen may have won.

The closely watched risk premium of French bonds over Germany's widened some 2 bps on Monday after touching three-week lows last week.

Across the broader euro zone bond market focus turned to growth risks as a rise in coronavirus cases in Beijing fuelled concerns that China's capital may be on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns.

Beijing on Monday ordered residents in one area of a COVID-affected district to not leave the area and their local compounds for non-essential reasons.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell as much as 9 bps to 0.87% and was last down 6 bps to 0.91%.

The risk premium on Italian bonds briefly touched the highest since February at 175 bps.

A key-market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest in a week at 2.3947%.

"We've got this potential Chinese lockdown which is a much bigger market focus now," McCallum at Mizuho said.

"The concern is that (restrictions) spread much more widely and you get more of a demand slowdown and if China's locked down, that makes supply chain normalisation that much more difficult and extends this stagflation environment we are in," he added.

Yields reversed some of their fall after data showed German business morale unexpectedly rose in April as companies were less pessimistic after the economy appeared resilient following the initial shock of Ukraine's invasion.

Focus was also on the European Central Bank, where policymakers are keen to end their bond purchase scheme at the earliest possible moment and raise interest rates as soon as July but no later than September, nine sources familiar with the ECB's thinking told Reuters.

Nearly all of the sources said that they see at least two rate hikes this year, but some argued that a third is also possible, although highly dependent on how markets digest the move.

Euro zone money markets had already moved to price in over 85 basis points of hikes by year-end on Friday. On Monday the bets only eased slightly, to around 82 bps by year-end.

Elsewhere, S&P Global upgraded Greece's credit rating to BB+ late on Friday -- one notch below investment-grade territory -- from BB previously, citing improved policy effectiveness. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aFirst all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
RE
06:52aChinese regulator to launch anti-monopoly campaign
RE
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
06:43aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

HOT NEWS