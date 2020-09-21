Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

* Core yields fall 2-3 bps in jittery session
* Yields show little reaction to FT story on ECB policy
review
* Spanish bonds unmoved by downgrade to credit outlook
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on
Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low,
as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some
looking for the safety of government debt.
The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were contained,
however, with last week's dovish forward guidance from central
banks keeping yields stuck in narrow ranges and investors
awaiting a clutch of economic data this week.
Investors are becoming more cautious about Europe amid a
sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Denmark, Greece and Spain
have introduced new restrictions on activity and Britain is
considering a second national lockdown.
The German 10-year yield fell more than 3 basis points to a
one-month low of -0.514%, while the 10-year French
yield declined 2 bps to -0.236%.
Despite Monday's falls, core euro zone bond yields remain
stuck in tight ranges as very accommodating monetary policy
dominates trading.
The Financial Times, citing two European Central Bank
governing council members, reported that the ECB had launched a
review of its emergency bond purchase scheme introduced in
response to the coronavirus crisis in March.
The review would consider how long the Pandemic Emergency
Purchase Programme (PEPP) should continue and whether some of
its extra flexibility should be transferred to the ECB's longer
running asset-purchase schemes, the newspaper said.
Many analysts and investors expect more ECB stimulus
regardless of any review and the story had little immediate
impact on bond yields.
"We find this surprisingly early, but at least this makes
our call for more ECB action in December more solid in our
opinion," said Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist.
Spanish bond yields edged 1 to 2 basis points higher before
turning flat on the day, with the 10-year at 0.287%.
Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised
Spain's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing concerns
about its policy response to rising economic and fiscal
challenges, but maintained its rating of Spain at 'A/A-1' and
market reaction was marginal.
Italian yields, which fell to six-month lows last week,
inched higher. The 10-year yield was up 1 bp at 0.981%
after last week touching as low as 0.942%.
Attention will turn to the state of the euro zone economic
recovery later this week, with flash purchasing manager index
data for September due on Wednesday.
"The euro area PMIs this month will be of more heightened
importance than usual for the market. Last month, the PMIs
signalled some first signs of divergence occurring in the path
of recovery between member states and between sectors of the
economy," RBC strategists said in a note.
