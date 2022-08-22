Euro zone bond yields fall but still close to multi-week highs

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged
lower on Monday, just off their multi-week highs, as inflation
fears kept investors focused on expectations for more monetary
tightening.
The European Central Bank (ECB) must keep raising interest
rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as
inflation will stay uncomfortably high all through 2023,
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper
during the weekend.
Investors are also awaiting purchasing manager index (PMI)
data due on Tuesday for indications on inflation and Germany’s
Ifo index later in the week, which might provide recession
signals and reduce the prospect of a more aggressive ECB.
“The August PMIs aren't likely to paint a rosy economic
picture, so some safe-haven demand should emerge for bonds,” ING
analysts said.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yields fell 3 basis points
(bps) to 1.99%. Last Friday, it hit its highest since July 21 at
1.242%.
“The coming days will show whether the market has built a
sufficient short base as investors return from summer vacation
and may need to catch up with the souring inflation outlook and
hawkish central bank talk,” Commerzbank analysts said.
Italy’s 10-year government bond yield dropped 1.5 bps to
3.473%, after hitting its highest since July 22 at 3.533% last
Friday.
The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at
227 bps after hitting its widest in 3-1/2 weeks of 229.4 bps
last Friday on expectations of more monetary tightening, with
some analysts citing political concerns ahead of the Sept. 25
Italian elections.
Peripheral government bonds are the biggest beneficiaries of
the monetary stimulus the ECB has been withdrawing, and
inflation data recently boosted expectations of more tightening.
The Italian-German spread widened to 260 bps after the
collapse of the government led by Mario Draghi but tightened
then to around 200 bps.
Some analysts worried measures to reduce taxes and increase
pension spending by a right-wing government might collide with
the European Union rules.
According to the latest opinion polls, a conservative bloc
is in pole position to win a parliamentary majority in the
Italian elections.
“Despite the more conciliatory attitude towards the EU
compared with the 2018 election, the right’s key policy pledges
have not materially changed,” Citi analysts said, mentioning
pledges of significant tax cuts and higher pension spending.
“Many (of these pledges) are likely to eventually put Italy
on a collision course with Brussels,” they added.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Christian
Schmollinger)