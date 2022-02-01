Log in
Euro zone bond yields fall despite concerns about ECB hawkish shift

02/01/2022 | 05:03am EST
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing some of Monday's gains, despite concerns the European Central Bank might signal a faster than expected path for policy tightening.

After Monday’s stronger-than-expected German consumer price index, more data supported that possibility, as French inflation fell less than expected in January.

Investors will also focus on the Bank of England, which is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday due to post-pandemic inflationary pressures.

"German inflation came in above our economists' markedly above-consensus estimate. The risks that the ECB will accelerate its exit planning on Thursday have thus increased," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers.

Everything considered, with "a weaker U.S. ISM in the afternoon we attempt tactical Bund longs today at positive 10y yields," they added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell by 2.5 basis points (bps) to -0.011%.

"Our view is still that the ECB will hold its nerve on lift-off, and global policy error fears will help keep a lid on long-end yields," Citi analysts said.

"If we’re wrong, +25 bps by October is probably as hawkish as the market can get as it is difficult to taper from circa 60 billion euros (of bond purchases) a month in Q1 to zero in time for a Q3 hike," they added, arguing it "may soon be time to fade the bond sell-off".

Analysts expect the ECB to reduce the pace of its bond purchases when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) ends in March this year, while boosting its Asset Purchase Programme (APP).

Money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance of a 25 bps hike by October and more than a total probability of a 25 bps by December.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 3 bps at 1.33%, after falling about 5 bps at one stage on Monday as Parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, while former ECB chief Mario Draghi kept his job as prime minister.

The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields widened 0.5 bps to 134 bps. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Ed Osmond and Mark Potter)


