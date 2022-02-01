Euro zone bond yields fall despite concerns about ECB hawkish shift

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday,
reversing some of Monday's gains, despite concerns the European
Central Bank might signal a faster than expected path for policy
tightening.
After Monday’s stronger-than-expected German consumer price
index, more data supported that possibility, as French inflation
fell less than expected in January.
Investors will also focus on the Bank of England, which is
widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday due to
post-pandemic inflationary pressures.
"German inflation came in above our economists' markedly
above-consensus estimate. The risks that the ECB will accelerate
its exit planning on Thursday have thus increased," Commerzbank
analysts said in a note to customers.
Everything considered, with "a weaker U.S. ISM in the
afternoon we attempt tactical Bund longs today at positive 10y
yields," they added.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of
the bloc, fell by 2.5 basis points (bps) to -0.011%.
"Our view is still that the ECB will hold its nerve on
lift-off, and global policy error fears will help keep a lid on
long-end yields," Citi analysts said.
"If we’re wrong, +25 bps by October is probably as hawkish
as the market can get as it is difficult to taper from circa 60
billion euros (of bond purchases) a month in Q1 to zero in time
for a Q3 hike," they added, arguing it "may soon be time to fade
the bond sell-off".
Analysts expect the ECB to reduce the pace of its bond
purchases when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)
ends in March this year, while boosting its Asset Purchase
Programme (APP).
Money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance of a 25
bps hike by October and more than a total probability of a 25
bps by December.
Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 3
bps at 1.33%, after falling about 5 bps at one stage on Monday
as Parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, while
former ECB chief Mario Draghi kept his job as prime minister.
The closely watched spread between German and Italian
10-year yields widened 0.5 bps to 134 bps.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Ed Osmond and Mark
Potter)