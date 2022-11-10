Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro zone bond yields fall sharply after U.S. inflation data

11/10/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany

(Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields plunged on Thursday after U.S. inflation cooled off in October, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve might slow down its tightening path.

The closely watched core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% last month after gaining 0.6% in September. Economists expected core CPI to gain 0.6%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 19 basis points (bps) to 1.98%, its biggest daily drop since Oct. 3.

It rose 20 bps last week after dropping 35 bps the week ending on Oct. 28, in its biggest weekly fall since 2011.

The 2-year yield dropped 17.5 bps to 1.946%. It hit its highest level since December 2008 on Tuesday at 2.25%.

"Today's U.S. inflation figures confirm suggestions that the peak may be disappearing down the rear-view mirror," said Neil Shah, executive director at Edison Group.

"At the same time, stubborn core inflation persists and continuing reports of a tight labour market will fuel wage inflation, pointing to a longer-term and more entrenched inflationary challenge," he added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 27 bps at 4.008%, its lowest since Oct. 27.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened to as narrow as 200.5 bps.

"The marked undershoot in core inflation will play into the Fed's hands in terms of slowing the pace of rate hikes at its December meeting," said Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank.

"The decline in core inflation provides an early indication that underlying inflation pressures are beginning to ease, even if it may be too early to call for a peak just yet," Antonucci added.

Markets are also closely watching the U.S. election results as they expect a Republican majority to curtail Democratic President Joe Biden's ability to pursue expansive fiscal policy plans, negatively impacting rates.

Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday while control of the Senate hung in the balance.

Some analysts argued that the U.S. elections might prove of little importance to the market in the short term as investors will focus on inflation and the Fed response.

However, looking into mid-late 2023, they expect delayed effects as the budget and debt ceiling debate come into focus.

On the euro area front, Citi analysts argued that the European Central Bank Consumer Expectations survey "conveyed a somewhat reassuring message".

They highlighted that the median for year-ahead inflation expectations rose from 5.0% to 5.1% and, more importantly, have been at those elevated levels since March. Those for the three-year ahead horizon were stable in September, at 3%.

The German 2-year interest rates swap spread was up 1 bp to 85.6 after briefly touching its tightest level in almost three months at 78.3

The ECB has raised the amount of bonds it can lend against cash to 250 billion euros to ease a market squeeze that tends to get worse towards the year of the year and widen swap spreads.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Angus MacSwan, Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)

By Stefano Rebaudo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.88% 0.64729 Delayed Quote.1.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 2.31% 0.6578 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 1.12% 1.14761 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 2.57% 1.1662 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.19% 0.736637 Delayed Quote.6.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.29% 0.7485 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.41% 1.01628 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.95% 0.012156 Delayed Quote.3.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.77% 0.012381 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.96% 0.60017 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -1.40% 0.98399 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Latest news "Economy"
11:22aEuro zone bond yields fall sharply after U.S. inflation data
RE
11:17aReliance group, Adani bid for India's debt-ridden Future Retail
RE
11:15aFed's Daly: inflation report "good news," still resolute on policy
RE
11:12aBiden and Xi to meet Nov. 14 in Bali, White House says
RE
11:11aBiden administration asks Supreme Court to greenlight Trump's tax returns
RE
11:07aPower cuts another worry for Ukraine's critically ill
RE
11:05aAlibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare
RE
11:03aRepeat COVID is riskier than first infection, study finds
RE
11:02aU.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation, sees dollar strength easing
RE
10:58aMexico president expects to end his mandate without depreciation of peso
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
5Potash miner K+S misses profit forecast as prices ease

HOT NEWS