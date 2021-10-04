Euro zone bond yields hold below recent highs as sentiment stabilises

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs across the euro
area held below recent highs on Monday, a sign that bond markets
are on more stable ground after a recent sharp sell-off
triggered by concern that monetary tightening could come sooner
rather than later.
Ten-year government bond yields from Germany, France and the
Netherlands rose almost 20 basis points in October as signs that
inflation could prove stickier than expected and a hawkish shift
from the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of
England rattled bond markets.
But without a fresh impetus to drive a sell-off in bonds,
yields have come off their highs.
In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields were little
changed on the day but holding below roughly three-month highs
hit in late September.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield for instance was
marginally lower at around -0.23%, having risen to
as high at -0.17% last week.
"The coming sessions will show whether Bunds remain
supported as risk sentiment stabilises," said Rainer Guntermann,
a rates strategist at Commerzbank.
A note of caution in world stock markets also supported
demand for safe-haven debt with concerns about China's property
sector weighing on equities.
Analysts estimated that government bond issuance in the euro
area could top 20 billion euros this week, a factor that could
test the calm in bond markets since new supply often puts upward
pressure on yields.
Elsewhere there was focus on talks in Germany to form a new
coalition government following the Sept. 26 election.
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) said on Sunday
they were ready to move to three-way coalition talks with the
Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), but the two smaller parties
kept open the option of an alternative tie-up with the
conservatives.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Giles Elgood)