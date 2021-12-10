Euro zone bond yields hold ground ahead of U.S. CPI

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds calmed on Friday after
two sessions of volatility ahead of a critical U.S. inflation
reading that will set the tone ahead of a flurry of central bank
meetings next week.
Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday as Britain
announced new COVID-19 restrictions, followed by BioNTech and
Pfizer saying a booster of their vaccine had been effective
against the Omicron variant.
That was followed by a sharp fall in yields on Thursday,
helped in part by a Reuters report that European Central Bank
policymakers are homing in on a temporary increase of the bank's
conventional bond purchases after a much larger
pandemic-fighting scheme ends in March.
Trading was poised for more calm on Friday, with Germany's
10-year yield up less than a basis point to -0.34% by 0814 GMT.
Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.00%, with the
closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields
holding at 133 bps, after rising near the highest in a year at
136 bps on Thursday.
A Reuters poll expects the data due at 1330 GMT to show
consumer prices rose another 6.8% year-on-year in November, up
from 6.2% in October.
"The comments from Fed Chairman Powell that inflation may
not be as transitory as the Federal Reserve thought highlight
the risk ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," said Jens Peter
Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.
At the Fed's meeting next week, investors will watch whether
the bank accelerates the tapering of its bond purchases and any
changes in its fresh rate hike projections.
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will
follow the Fed within 24 hours, in what is likely to be a
volatile period for markets.
Sorensen, however, said markets on Friday were balancing out
risks from the inflation print with uncertainty stemming from
the Omicron coronavirus variant and the Chinese property sector,
where property developers Evergrande and Kaisa Group were
downgraded by Fitch Ratings, which said they had defaulted on
their offshore debt.
After the session close Fitch Ratings will review Spain's
credit rating, currently at A minus with a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli
Editing by Mark Heinrich)