Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields hover near recent lows

08/04/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Specialist trader watches his chart while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hovered near recent lows on Wednesday in a quiet start to the European day as traders waited for direction from the U.S. Treasury market and ahead of key jobs data later in the week.

The 10-year German bond yield was down slightly and close to its lowest since February as investors continue to push government borrowing costs down as they bet the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep yields low to support economic recovery from the pandemic.

The German 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at -0.489%. Other core euro zone bond yields were flat or lower by 1 to 2 basis points.

The Italian 10-year yield slipped more than 1 basis point to 0.556%, its lowest level since mid-February.

The 30-year German yield, which sent the whole German yield curve into negative territory on Monday after disappointing U.S. economic data raised new concerns about the strength of recovery, was back below 0% at -0.02%

Citing ECB data released on Monday, analysts have noted that the average maturity of public sector debt the bank holds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme exceeds that of the universe of eligible bonds for the first time, putting downward pressure on longer-dated yields.

Purchasing managers index survey data for the euro zone in July and published on Wednesday came in slightly worse than expected but did not move as already published flash numbers last month showed significant strength in business activity.

"The main data highlight today will be July service and composite PMIs from around the world," Deutsche Bank analysts said. "As seen from the manufacturing PMIs and US manufacturing ISM earlier this week, global growth rates continue to look like they may have peaked in Q2 but remain at very robust levels."

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is the more important upcoming data release -- traders say euro zone markets may take their next cue from the Treasury bond market and its reaction to the jobs numbers.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.45% 0.62576 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.24% 1.17542 Delayed Quote.4.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.672979 Delayed Quote.4.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.21% 10.496 Delayed Quote.17.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.01135 Delayed Quote.1.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.844024 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aINFORMATION SERVICES : U.K. Firms Seek Cybersecurity Service Providers as Digital Transformations Increase Risk of Attacks
BU
05:00aSpain's La Liga attracts $3.2 billion investment from CVC
RE
04:57aFrom goal posts to fishnets, German investor Windhorst hurries to clear billion-plus debt
RE
04:57aSony posts record Q1 profit on pandemic demand for devices and content
RE
04:46aEuro zone bond yields hover near recent lows
RE
04:44aANALYSIS-REALITY BITES : China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices
RE
04:40aChina intervenes to manage commodity prices
RE
04:34aUK private-sector growth slows to weakest since March - PMI data
RE
04:30aDollar trades near recent lows; kiwi climbs
RE
04:30aHong Kong shares rise on tech, consumer stocks' boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4SIEMENS ENERGY AG : SIEMENS ENERGY : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS