Euro zone bond yields inch higher, Italy underperforms

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs across the euro
area nudged up on Monday, as unease that rising inflation could
prompt central banks to unwind massive monetary stimulus sooner
rather than later weighed on sentiment among bond investors.
Ten-year government bond yields from Germany, France and the
Netherlands rose almost 20 basis points in September as signs
that inflation could prove stickier than expected and a hawkish
shift from the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of
England rattled bond markets.
While bond yields have found stable ground, the backdrop
remains bearish with oil prices hovering around $80 a barrel and
European gas prices on Monday rising to new highs.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and
its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to
add 400,000 barrels per day of oil to the market in November,
sources said on Monday, despite pressure from consumers to cool
a red hot market.
The recent rise in euro zone inflation has a structural
driver in supply disruptions and the European Central Bank has
to watch out for any sign of wages increases, ECB vice-president
Luis de Guindos meanwhile said.
"It feels like inflation concerns are a bigger worry right
now and we see that in equities as well," Rene Albrecht, a rates
strategist at DZ Bank, said.
"We can call it stagflation, where you have higher inflation
and weaker growth and maybe the markets are playing that theme
today."
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was almost 1 basis point higher
on the day at -0.21%, within sight of almost
three-month highs hit last week at around -0.17%.
Italian bonds underperformed, with 10-year yields up around
2.5 bps at 0.84% - also near recent highs.
Analysts said mayoral elections in Italy may be contributing
an element of political uncertainty that helped explain the
slight weakness in Italian bonds.
The votes in Italy's largest cities on Sunday and Monday are
expected to show Matteo Salvini's weakening grip of the right
and see centre-left wins in the most high-profile contests.
Salvini, who seemed on an unstoppable rise when he led his
League party to a triumph at European elections in 2019, has
seen his popularity slide.
"A poor performance may... eventually push the League to
leave the coalition, fragilizing Draghi’s government at the time
several reforms (justice, university, tax, etc.) are due to be
adopted," analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.
They were referring to former ECB chief Mario Draghi, who
became Italian prime minister in February.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Giles Elgood and
Andrew Heavens)