  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Euro zone bond yields jump as investors raise forecasts after ECB

12/16/2022 | 04:18am EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Friday as investors raised their forecasts on bond yields after the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight inflation.

The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system.

"The ECB sent a crystal-clear message over its hawkish intentions. The corrective sell-off looks inadequate so far and likely has much further to run," Citi analysts said.

"We suggest targeting 2.35% for Bunds (yield) in the coming weeks, but 2.7% is now on the radar for 2023," they added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 9.5 bps to 2.18%.

Germany's two-year yield, which is most sensitive to expectations on policy rates, was up 9.5 bps at 2.47% after hitting its highest level since December 2008 at 2.50%.

Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25%, from 2.50%.

ECB euro short-term rate forwards show rates peaking in August 2023 at 3.15%, up from around 2.8% on Thursday before the ECB policy meeting.

The Bank of France's head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday the battle against inflation wasn't over, adding though that the ECB doesn't want to provoke a recession.

Inflation in Germany is likely to be higher than earlier thought, while economic growth will be weaker with a recession next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday.

The German yield curve flattened after hitting its deepest inversion in 30 years. The gap between 2-year and 10-year yields was at -30 bps after briefly hitting its lowest since 1992 at -41.9 bps.

Peripheral bonds kept underperforming as investors shifted their focus to a more hawkish than expected monetary policy stance and bond supply.

The ECB said it would start reducing its large holdings of government debt, in a move often called quantitative tightening (QT), from March 2023.

The consensus was already eyeing a beginning of QT at the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields rose to 214, its widest since Nov. 8.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 19 bps to 4.34%, its highest since Nov. 9. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
