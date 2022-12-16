Euro zone bond yields jump as investors raise forecasts after ECB

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs rose on
Friday as investors raised their forecasts on bond yields after
the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to
fight inflation.
The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on
Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and
laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system.
"The ECB sent a crystal-clear message over its hawkish
intentions. The corrective sell-off looks inadequate so far and
likely has much further to run," Citi analysts said.
"We suggest targeting 2.35% for Bunds (yield) in the coming
weeks, but 2.7% is now on the radar for 2023," they added.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the
benchmark of the bloc, rose 9.5 bps to 2.18%.
Germany's two-year yield, which is most sensitive
to expectations on policy rates, was up 9.5 bps at 2.47% after
hitting its highest level since December 2008 at 2.50%.
Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast for how high
euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25%, from 2.50%.
ECB euro short-term rate forwards show
rates peaking in August 2023 at 3.15%, up from around 2.8% on
Thursday before the ECB policy meeting.
The Bank of France's head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said
on Friday the battle against inflation wasn't over, adding
though that the ECB doesn't want to provoke a recession.
Inflation in Germany is likely to be higher than earlier
thought, while economic growth will be weaker with a recession
next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday.
The German yield curve flattened after hitting its deepest
inversion in 30 years. The gap between 2-year and 10-year yields
was at -30 bps after briefly hitting its lowest
since 1992 at -41.9 bps.
Peripheral bonds kept underperforming as investors shifted
their focus to a more hawkish than expected monetary policy
stance and bond supply.
The ECB said it would start reducing its large holdings of
government debt, in a move often called quantitative tightening
(QT), from March 2023.
The consensus was already eyeing a beginning of QT at the
end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023.
The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields
rose to 214, its widest since Nov. 8.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 19
bps to 4.34%, its highest since Nov. 9.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Susan Fenton)