Euro zone bond yields mixed, focus on Ukraine crisis

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were
mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the possible outcome of
the Ukrainian crisis amid conflicting statements about a
potential Russian invasion.
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused
government forces of opening fire on their territory four times
in the past 24 hours in a move that could fuel tension between
Russia and the West.
Investors will also focus on European Central Bank speakers,
including board members Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane, looking
out for any possible deviation from recent comments making a
case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the
benchmark of the bloc, fell 0.5 basis points to 0.27%, after
hitting its highest since December 2018 at 0.331% on Wednesday.
“These days are tricky because a lot will be driven by what
happens on the geopolitical front,” Andrew Mulliner, head of
Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson, said.
“But even without an escalation in Ukraine, we don't see
10-year Bund yields moving materially higher from their recent
highs as we expect inflation pressures to fade,” he added.
Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 0.5 bps to 1.91%
while the spread between Italian and German 10-year
bond yields was at 163 bps.
“I believe markets will test wider levels (of the
Italian-German yield spread) than the current ones if the ECB
keeps pushing to tighten policy. Markets want to understand just
where the backstroke is,” Janus Henderson’s Mulliner argued.
“I expect the yield spread to be north of 200 basis points
at some point this year,” he added.
Investors were digesting Federal Reserve minutes released
late on Wednesday.
Fed officials last month agreed that it was time to raise
interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a
meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.
“To be fair, this (January's Fed meeting) was before the
7.5% consumer price index (CPI) print last week,” Deutsche Bank
analysts said. “Nevertheless, markets liked the lack of
incremental hawkishness.”
“Assuming the Fed uses the March meeting as a rate hike
focus, the May meeting could do something more specific on QT
(quantitative tightening) plans,” ING analysts said, arguing
that the minutes didn’t provide much guidance.
"The logic of waiting till July for balance sheet reduction
could be to focus on consecutive hikes to get the funds rate up
to the 1% area, and then commence reduction,” they added.
