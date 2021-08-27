Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields near one-month highs eyeing U.S. data, Powell

08/27/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields hovered near one-month highs on Friday as markets calmed ahead of U.S. inflation data and a speech by the Fed chief, but the yields were set for their biggest weekly jumps in at least 2 months following a sell-off earlier this week.

Bonds were braced for a second session of calm after seeing their worst daily performance in six months on Wednesday, when benchmark 10-year yields jumped 6-10 bps to one-month highs.

Analysts attributed this partly to caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. Euro area bond yields are closely correlated to moves in U.S. Treasuries.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

On Friday, by 0926 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.41%, just below Thursday's one-month high at -0.401%.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 1 basis point to 0.66%, keeping the closely watched gap to German 10-year yields at 106 bps, below this week's 109 bps peak, the highest in over a month.

Though markets calmed on Friday, the sell-off earlier in the week set up Germany's 10-year yield for its biggest weekly jump since early May, up 8 bps this week, while Italy's 10-year yield was set for its biggest weekly jump since mid-June, 11 bps this week.

The July core personal consumption expenditure figure due at 1230 GMT is expected to show a 0.3% increase month-on-month, in line with July inflation data released earlier in August.

Powell's speech follows at 1400 GMT and will be watched for any signs of when the Fed might start slowing its bond purchases as the first step in scaling back its pandemic stimulus, though analysts expect he will offer few new hints on that front.

"Our sense is that expectations for (Jackson Hole) are low, and for good reason. There's little to suggest that Powell may deviate from the comments he’s been giving recently, and we aren’t anticipating much beyond what was included in the latest set of Fed minutes," Mizuho analysts told clients.

The latest Fed minutes showed policymakers largely expect they will reduce the bond buying this year, though consensus was lacking on when the tapering might start.

"The aspect which may be most relevant for the market is if Powell elaborates on this section of the minutes: that a taper should not be taken as signalling a predetermined course for rate hikes," Mizuho's analysts added.

Analysts also said this week's sharp sell-off in bonds would dampen any market reaction to an unexpected hawkish signal from Powell.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7886 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.1756 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aFed Chair Powell's big moment and 3 ways he could play it
RE
06:20aIrish retail sales suffer first monthly drop since January
RE
06:17aNvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 billion Arm deal -sources
RE
06:15aEuro zone bond yields near one-month highs eyeing U.S. data, Powell
RE
06:13aChina swoops on algorithms in latest tech clampdown
RE
06:12aInvestors plough money into bonds, stick with stocks-BofA
RE
06:06aExclusive-Fed's Bostic says 'reasonable' to begin bond-buying taper in October
RE
06:04aEurope's banks lagging on sustainability - BlackRock study
RE
06:02aInvestors Await Powell's Comments In Cautious Trade
DJ
05:55aMalaysia's Petronas posts Q2 profit amid fragile recovery in prices, demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment
5GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer

HOT NEWS