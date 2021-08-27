Euro zone bond yields near one-month highs eyeing U.S. data, Powell

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields hovered near
one-month highs on Friday as markets calmed ahead of U.S.
inflation data and a speech by the Fed chief, but the yields
were set for their biggest weekly jumps in at least 2 months
following a sell-off earlier this week.
Bonds were braced for a second session of calm after seeing
their worst daily performance in six months on Wednesday, when
benchmark 10-year yields jumped 6-10 bps to one-month highs.
Analysts attributed this partly to caution ahead of Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole
symposium. Euro area bond yields are closely correlated to moves
in U.S. Treasuries.
Bond yields move inversely with prices.
On Friday, by 0926 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the
benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.41%, just below
Thursday's one-month high at -0.401%.
Italy's 10-year yield was down 1 basis point to 0.66%,
keeping the closely watched gap to German 10-year yields at 106
bps, below this week's 109 bps peak, the highest in over a
month.
Though markets calmed on Friday, the sell-off earlier in the
week set up Germany's 10-year yield for its biggest weekly jump
since early May, up 8 bps this week, while Italy's 10-year yield
was set for its biggest weekly jump since mid-June, 11 bps this
week.
The July core personal consumption expenditure figure due at
1230 GMT is expected to show a 0.3% increase month-on-month, in
line with July inflation data released earlier in August.
Powell's speech follows at 1400 GMT and will be watched for
any signs of when the Fed might start slowing its bond purchases
as the first step in scaling back its pandemic stimulus, though
analysts expect he will offer few new hints on that front.
"Our sense is that expectations for (Jackson Hole) are low,
and for good reason. There's little to suggest that Powell may
deviate from the comments he’s been giving recently, and we
aren’t anticipating much beyond what was included in the latest
set of Fed minutes," Mizuho analysts told clients.
The latest Fed minutes showed policymakers largely expect
they will reduce the bond buying this year, though consensus was
lacking on when the tapering might start.
"The aspect which may be most relevant for the market is if
Powell elaborates on this section of the minutes: that a taper
should not be taken as signalling a predetermined course for
rate hikes," Mizuho's analysts added.
Analysts also said this week's sharp sell-off in bonds would
dampen any market reaction to an unexpected hawkish signal from
Powell.
