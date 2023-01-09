Euro zone bond yields rebound after hefty falls

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond
yields rose on Monday after falling sharply the previous week,
as investors scrutinised economic data for hints about the path
of interest rates.
Germany's 10-year yield, seen as a benchmark for
the currency bloc, was up 5 basis points (bps) to 2.261% in
morning trading in Europe.
The yield on the bond dropped more than 35 bps last week in
its biggest weekly fall since 2011, driven by the release of
data which showed euro zone inflation cooled more sharply than
expected in December. Yields move inversely to prices.
However, investors remain nervous about signs that
inflationary pressures are stronger than the European Central
Bank (ECB) would like. Core inflation, which strips out volatile
food and energy prices, rose in the year to the end of December,
last week's data showed.
New data on Monday showed that Germany's industrial
production rose more than expected in November.
"The recent slump in gas prices should help energy-intensive
firms, but the drag on output from past rate hikes and slowing
demand is likely to intensify in the coming months," said
Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.
Euro zone bond yields surged in 2022 as the ECB rapidly
hiked interest rates from -0.5% in July to 2% in December and
signalled it was far from finished. Higher rates cause investors
to demand higher returns on bonds, pushing yields up and prices
down.
However, yields have since fallen sharply again, with
slowing inflation driving hopes that the ECB might soon stop
raising rates.
Italy's 10-year yield was up 8 bps on Monday to
4.293%, after falling 48 bps the previous week.
The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year
yields was little changed at 202 bps.
Germany's 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive
to interest rate expectations, rose 4 bps to 2.627%.
With little in the way of European data this week, investors
looked towards U.S. inflation data for December, due out on
Thursday. The new figures will feed into the decision making by
the all-important U.S. Federal Reserve.
Investors will also keep an eye on bond issuance from euro
zone countries, which are increasing their borrowing this year
to support their slowing economies.
Analysts at UniCredit said Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria
and the Netherlands are likely to sell a total of 25 billion
euros ($26.74 billion) in bonds via auction this week.
($1 = 0.9350 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Robertson, editing by Ed Osmond)