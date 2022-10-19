Euro zone bond yields rise after BoE confirms gilt sales

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields climbed
on Wednesday after the Bank of England (BoE) said it would start
reducing its gilt holdings from Nov. 1.
The BoE said on Tuesday it would start selling some of its
holdings of British government bonds from Nov. 1, but added that
it would not sell any longer-dated gilts this year.
Britain's central bank was forced to start buying bonds
again last month after the government's plans for unfunded tax
cuts - which have now been almost completely reversed - sparked
chaos in the market for long-duration gilts.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last
up 7 basis points (bps) at 2.343% as global government debt
markets continued to trade in tandem. Yields rise as prices
fall.
Britain's market turmoil has rippled around the globe over
the last month. Germany's 10-year yield hit an 11-year high of
2.423% last week as the BoE's emergency bond-buying scheme came
to an end.
Britain's 10-year yield rose 5 bps to 3.997% in
early London trading.
Although British turbulence has sparked volatility, the
European Central Bank's interest-rate policy has been the key
factor driving up bond yields this year.
Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said calmer
market conditions meant "bond yields are free to resume their
upward trend".
Economists think the ECB will opt for another outsized 75
bps increase of its main interest rate when it meets on Oct. 27,
according to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday.
Euro zone inflation accelerated to a record annual rate of
9.9% in September, data released on Wednesday showed, although
that was lower than an earlier estimate of 10%. British
inflation rose back to a 40-year high of 10.1% last month,
separate data showed.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield was last
3 bps higher at 4.721%. The closely watched gap between Germany
and Italy's 10-year yields was down 3 bps to 236, well below
last month's two-year high of 266 bps.
German yields were boosted by the country's finance agency
saying it had increased the amount of its outstanding bonds on
its own account by 54 billion euros ($53 billion), to lend to
investors in exchange for cash in repurchase agreements to cover
financing needs stemming from the energy crisis.
Analysts said the step pushed prices lower, as it will give
investors easier access to the securities.
Jon Day, portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management,
said he thought euro zone bond yields have further to rise, with
governments' energy support schemes giving the ECB a further
incentive to raise interest rates.
"Of all markets I'd still be most wary of Europe," he said.
Yet Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Wealth Management, said
the ECB was also facing a gloomy economic outlook. He said the
slowdown in Europe could make bonds look more attractive as safe
havens.
"It won't take much for that narrative to shift, not just on
the ECB but on the allocation view," he said.
Investors are also on the lookout for signs of when the
central bank might start reducing its own bond holdings.
France's Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the Financial
Times the ECB could begin to shrink its balance sheet from the
end of this year, in an interview published on Tuesday.
The German two-year swap spread, narrowed by 6 bps to 91
bps, the smallest gap since early September, following the
finance ministry's announcement.
The spread measures the difference between the fixed leg of
a two-year interest rate swap, which investors pay to hedge
against rising rates, against the two-year bond yield. Spreads
have widened sharply this year in a sign of growing collateral
scarcity.
(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by
Alex Richardson)