Euro zone bond yields rise after ECB's Villeroy voices euro worry

The euro's weakness on currency markets could threaten the ECB's efforts to steer inflation towards its target, Villeroy said.

The currency has tumbled almost 9% since February and fell to its lowest levels since 2017 last week, a move that accelerated upward pressure on inflation in the euro area, which is already running at record highs at 7.5%.

Villeroy's comments injected fresh volatility into bond markets that rebounded in price last week as growing concerns about the global growth outlook prompted investors to reassess the prospects for battered sovereign debt.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose more than 5 basis points (bps) to just over 1% , reversing earlier falls. Having hit roughly eight-year highs earlier this month above 1%, Bund yields fell to as low as 0.85% last week.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose 7.5 bps to 2.92%, pushing the gap over safer German Bunds to 193 bps, versus 189 bps late on Friday.

"The move in bonds is euro led so I think it is those comments from Villeroy," said Rabobank senior bonds strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. "This explains why spreads are widening also."

Money markets also reacted as investors again ratcheted up rate-hike bets, with roughly 95 bps worth of ECB tightening priced in by year-end. That's up from roughly 80 bps on Friday and would be the equivalent of the ECB delivering more than three, 25-bps interest rate hikes.

The ECB last hiked rates in 2011 and its depo rate is at -0.50%.

At the weekend, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said the ECB would likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus programme in July and raise rates "very soon" after that.

"We had a strong correction in bonds last week with inflation worries moving to the background and recession worries helping lower rates from high levels, DZ rates strategist Christian Lenk said.

"But this was more of a short-term reaction, the trend is still to the upside (for yields) and markets are still worried about the prospects of a rate hike in July."

Money market pricing suggests investors are positioned for a 25-bps rate hike at the ECB's July meeting.

Elsewhere, a key gauge of long-term euro area inflation expectations rose to 2.23%. It fell to its lowest levels since March last week.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tommy Wilkes, Bradley Perrett and Andrew Heavens)

