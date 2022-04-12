Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of U.S. inflation data

April 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose
on Tuesday as investors focused on U.S. inflation data while
also waiting for a European Central Bank policy meeting due
later this week.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 2 basis
points (bps) in London trade after hitting its
highest level in more than three years ahead of data that may
provide further clues about how hawkish the Federal Reserve will
need to be on its policy path.
Thursday's ECB meeting could mark another tense moment for
policymakers caught between record high inflation and the
economic hit from the war in Ukraine.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone
benchmark, rose 5 basis points (bps) to 0.862% after hitting its
highest since July 2015 at 0.879%.
German investor sentiment fell by less than expected in
April, a survey showed on Tuesday, as a decline in inflation
expectations gave some cause for hope about the outlook for
Europe's largest economy.
"Today's (U.S.) inflation figures should further add weight
to expectations of 50 bp rate hikes in both May and June,"
Commerzbank analysts said, after flagging that they expect a
8.4% year-on-year rate.
German inflation-linked rates rose 2 bps to -1.823%, while
U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) were up 3
bps at -0.115%.
ING has "an above-consensus call for 8.7% (U.S. inflation)
headline and 6.7% core year-on-year," the bank said in a
research note.
U.S. consumer prices data for March is due at 1230 GMT.
“We expect U.S. inflation to peak in March, and a downside
surprise is possible today," said Rohan Khanna, macro rates
strategist at UBS.
"However, even in this case, we would need a stream of
relatively weak prints for the market to start building some
faith that consumer price increases have peaked," he added.
The spread between German and French 10-year bond yields
widened but was still below 50 bps after tightening on Monday
after French leader Emmanuel Macron came out with the most
significant proportion of the vote in the first round of the
presidential election.
Far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is right behind Macron in
the polls for the runoff, which is due on April 24.
"The key in coming days is likely to be the voting behavior
of around 25% of left-wing voters. Following this (French-German
yield spread) tightening, we see it prudent to maintain our
hedges into the second round," Citi analysts said.
The French 10-year government bond yield rose 4.5 bps to
1.359%, with the spread to its German peer widening 1 bps to
48.8.
The spread is below 50 bps as "investors think that the
French people will come out and vote in favor of Macron on
April 24," UBS's Khanna added.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by)