Euro zone bond yields rise amid mixed signals from ECB

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose
on Tuesday after falling the day before as expectations for peak
rates in the current tightening cycle barely moved in recent
sessions from around 2.9%.
Analysts said markets lacked a clear direction in the last
sessions, but next week's batch of economic data risked
triggering a new bond selloff.
Mixed signals came from European Central Bank officials,
with Mario Centeno, a policy dove, saying the next increase in
interest rates could be smaller than 75 basis points (bps).
Meanwhile, arch-hawk Robert Holzmann backed a third straight
0.75 percentage hike.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the
bloc's benchmark, was up 3.5 basis points (bps) at 2.00%. It hit
its lowest since October 5 at 1.949% last week.
ESTR forwards still peaked in the summer of 2023 at around
2.9%.
"The odds of a snapback higher in yields are rising," ING
analysts said in a research note. Next week's data "could well
trigger a wave of position-squaring from short-term longs."
U.S. jobs data and the Euro area's flash estimate for
November inflation are due next week.
"In the case of 10Y German Bund, this means any dip below 2%
in yields is unlikely to last past the end of this week in our
view," ING analysts added.
Analysts also flagged that the current drop in German real
interest rates below zero might also trigger the risk of a
pushback from central banks.
Germany's inflation-linked 10-year yield rose 2
bps to -0.19%. It hit its highest since February 2014 at 0.273%
on October 21.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 bps
to 3.95%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and
German 10-year yields at 194 bps.
Bund swap spreads have tightened recently, after ECB
measures to ease a collateral shortage, a scarcity of financial
assets, usually German government bonds, that can be pledged
against taking money from banking institutions.
The spread between the euro benchmark 10-year yield and the
interest rate swap tightened by 2 bps to 73 bps.
"The current level of Bund-swap spreads is still wide
compared to our model's fair value, which suggests the 10Y Bund
should trade 55bp over swaps," Unicredit analysts said.
"We thus expect further cheapening, although this will
likely take time to materialize," they added.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Bradley Perrett)