Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro zone bond yields rise amid mixed signals from ECB

11/22/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after falling the day before as expectations for peak rates in the current tightening cycle barely moved in recent sessions from around 2.9%.

Analysts said markets lacked a clear direction in the last sessions, but next week's batch of economic data risked triggering a new bond selloff.

Mixed signals came from European Central Bank officials, with Mario Centeno, a policy dove, saying the next increase in interest rates could be smaller than 75 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, arch-hawk Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage hike.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, was up 3.5 basis points (bps) at 2.00%. It hit its lowest since October 5 at 1.949% last week.

ESTR forwards still peaked in the summer of 2023 at around 2.9%.

"The odds of a snapback higher in yields are rising," ING analysts said in a research note. Next week's data "could well trigger a wave of position-squaring from short-term longs."

U.S. jobs data and the Euro area's flash estimate for November inflation are due next week.

"In the case of 10Y German Bund, this means any dip below 2% in yields is unlikely to last past the end of this week in our view," ING analysts added.

Analysts also flagged that the current drop in German real interest rates below zero might also trigger the risk of a pushback from central banks.

Germany's inflation-linked 10-year yield rose 2 bps to -0.19%. It hit its highest since February 2014 at 0.273% on October 21.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 bps to 3.95%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 194 bps.

Bund swap spreads have tightened recently, after ECB measures to ease a collateral shortage, a scarcity of financial assets, usually German government bonds, that can be pledged against taking money from banking institutions.

The spread between the euro benchmark 10-year yield and the interest rate swap tightened by 2 bps to 73 bps.

"The current level of Bund-swap spreads is still wide compared to our model's fair value, which suggests the 10Y Bund should trade 55bp over swaps," Unicredit analysts said.

"We thus expect further cheapening, although this will likely take time to materialize," they added.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.07% 0.6456 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.15211 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.725916 Delayed Quote.3.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.24% 0.011918 Delayed Quote.0.61%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.44% 13.33 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 0.973937 Delayed Quote.10.06%
Latest news "Economy"
04:15aStocks extend losses on China worries; Hungary c.bank eyed
RE
04:15aSweden arrests two people suspected of unlawful intelligence activity
RE
04:15aChina's Baidu beats Q3 revenue estimates as ad sales recover
RE
04:14aDollar steadies as China tightens COVID curbs
RE
04:07aAustrian central bank defends compulsory mortgage-lending standards
RE
04:07aChina's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:07aChina plans stiff fines in tech-related changes to competition law
RE
04:07aFTSE 100 Led Higher by Energy Stocks as Oil Prices Recover
DJ
04:03aExclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources
RE
04:02aEuro zone bond yields rise amid mixed signals from ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Coronation Fund Managers : ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION
3South Korean shares extend losses on China COVID worries
4Cevian cuts Thyssenkrupp stake to less than 1%
5BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS