Euro zone bond yields rise amid mixed signals from ECB

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after falling the day before as expectations for peak rates in the current tightening cycle barely moved in recent sessions from around 2.9%.

Analysts said markets lacked a clear direction in the last sessions, but next week's batch of economic data risked triggering a new bond selloff.

Mixed signals came from European Central Bank officials, with Mario Centeno, a policy dove, saying the next increase in interest rates could be smaller than 75 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, arch-hawk Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage hike.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, was up 3.5 basis points (bps) at 2.00%. It hit its lowest since October 5 at 1.949% last week.

ESTR forwards still peaked in the summer of 2023 at around 2.9%.

"The odds of a snapback higher in yields are rising," ING analysts said in a research note. Next week's data "could well trigger a wave of position-squaring from short-term longs."

U.S. jobs data and the Euro area's flash estimate for November inflation are due next week.

"In the case of 10Y German Bund, this means any dip below 2% in yields is unlikely to last past the end of this week in our view," ING analysts added.

Analysts also flagged that the current drop in German real interest rates below zero might also trigger the risk of a pushback from central banks.

Germany's inflation-linked 10-year yield rose 2 bps to -0.19%. It hit its highest since February 2014 at 0.273% on October 21.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 bps to 3.95%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 194 bps.

Bund swap spreads have tightened recently, after ECB measures to ease a collateral shortage, a scarcity of financial assets, usually German government bonds, that can be pledged against taking money from banking institutions.

The spread between the euro benchmark 10-year yield and the interest rate swap tightened by 2 bps to 73 bps.

"The current level of Bund-swap spreads is still wide compared to our model's fair value, which suggests the 10Y Bund should trade 55bp over swaps," Unicredit analysts said.

"We thus expect further cheapening, although this will likely take time to materialize," they added.

