Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed reaffirms hawkish message

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the
euro area rose on Wednesday, after hawkish comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve officials returned investors' attention to the
prospect of further sizeable interest rate hikes to tame
inflation.
Borrowing costs in Europe and the United States fell sharply
in the past two sessions as a visit by House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the highest-level U.S. visit to
the country in 25 years, stoked fears about rising U.S.-China
tensions and boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
Most benchmark 10-year bond yields rose in early trade.
Germany's 10-year Bund yields were up around 6 basis points
(bps) at 0.84%, about 16 bps above Tuesday's
four-month lows of around 0.68%.
Two-year German bond yields were up 7 bps at around 0.35%
, coinciding with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
following latest comments by Fed officials.
"What we see after every Fed meeting is that we rally hard
and yesterday's comments by Fed members that they are not close
to their inflation target added to renewed upward pressure on
yields," said Pooja Kumra, senior European rates strategist at
TD Securities.
A trio of Fed officials from across the policy spectrum
signaled that they remain resolute on getting U.S. rates up to a
level that will put a dent in the highest inflation since the
1980s.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she was "puzzled"
by bond market prices that reflect investor expectations for the
central bank to shift to rate cuts in the first half of next
year.
John Flahive, head of fixed income investments at BNY Mellon
Wealth Management, said he expected another 75-bp rate hike at
the Fed's September meeting. The Fed hiked rates by 75 bps in
its June and July meetings.
"I don't see inflation rolling over so quickly that the Fed
will be confident to slow down," he said.
There was also focus on European Central Bank (ECB) data on
Tuesday showing the breakdown of purchases under the PEPP
emergency stimulus scheme for June and July, the first set of
data since the ECB implemented the flexibility of PEPP
reinvestments.
The data suggests the ECB using reinvestments from bonds
maturing under PEPP flexibly -- in a positive sign for southern
European bond markets such as Italy.
According to Commerzbank, the data showed a reduction in
public-sector PEPP holdings of almost 18 billion euros ($18.33
billion) in Germany and the Netherlands during June/July, the
largest decline ever, which was offset by net buying in the
periphery.
($1 = 0.9820 euros)
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Rashmi Aich)