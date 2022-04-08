Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Euro zone bond yields rise as traders, banks ramp up ECB rate hike bets

04/08/2022 | 08:15am EDT
20 Euro banknotes are seen in a picture illustration

(Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as traders further ramped up bets on European Central Bank rate hikes this year.

Minutes from the ECB's latest policy meeting, which were more hawkish than expected, had already pushed yields higher after they were published on Thursday.

The minutes showed some policymakers wanted to go further than ending bond purchases at some point in the third quarter by setting a firm end-date.

Traders moved to price in over 65 basis points of ECB rate hikes by the end of the year, compared to around 60 bps before the minutes were released.

Banks are also adjusting their calls.

Goldman Sachs, which had cut its call following the invasion of Ukraine, and Danske Bank now expect the ECB to deliver 25 basis-point hikes in both September and December.

Societe Generale moved to the same forecast on Thursday.

"The economic backdrop since the last meeting has moved further towards a stagflationary scenario in the euro area, with weakening growth,higher uncertainty, lower confidence and higher inflation," Danske's analysts said in a client note.

"However, the increasing risk of unanchored inflation expectations and second round effects on wages will keep the pressure on ECB to proceed with its policy normalisation despite rising recession risks."

Goldman Sachs economists said that a hike might come already in July if the demand hit from the Ukraine invasion turned out smaller than expected and there were clear signs of second-round inflation effects.

Germany's two-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 6 bps by 1154 GMT at 0.03%.

The 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 1 bp at 0.69%.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations continued surging and hit the highest since early 2013 at 2.3532%.

French debt underperformed as investors remained focused on Sunday's first-round French presidential vote.

Markets this week started to acknowledge the possibility of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron as her surge in the polls brought that outcome within the margins of error.

French bond yields across the curve rose more than in other markets, with the 10-year yield up 4 bps after rising to the highest since mid-2015 at 1.267%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Barbara Lewis and John Stonestreet)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.15% 0.68729 Delayed Quote.7.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.30% 1.19919 Delayed Quote.0.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.731395 Delayed Quote.4.89%
DANSKE BANK A/S 2.17% 117.45 Delayed Quote.1.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.012136 Delayed Quote.2.44%
