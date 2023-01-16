Euro zone bond yields rise, with auctions and BOJ in focus

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on
Monday as investors entered the week with one eye on government
bond auctions and another on the Bank of Japan.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, have fallen sharply
since hitting multi-year highs at the start of the 2023.
A drop in energy prices and other signs that inflation is
cooling have encouraged investors to hope that the European
Central Bank (ECB) might soon stop hiking interest rates.
Yet Germany's 10-year yield was up 7 basis
points (bps) to 2.208% on Monday, although it remained well
below an 11-year high of 2.569% touched on Jan. 2.
Germany's 2-year yield, which is sensitive to
interest rate expectations, was up 2 bps at 2.596%.
Analysts at German lender Commerzbank said net European
government bond issuance could come close to 40 billion euros
($43.22 billion) this week, with Germany, France and Spain among
the countries holding sales.
Governments are stepping up their bond issuance in 2023 as
they borrow to support their economies and energy markets.
"So far this year, issuance activity has been absorbed
smoothly," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed income
strategist at UniCredit.
"Going forward, intense primary market activity, together
with the beginning of the ECB's QT, might cause upward pressure
on EGB (European government bond) yields."
QT refers to quantitative tightening, the process whereby
the ECB will reduce its bond holdings by ending reinvestments.
Italy's 10-year yield was was 6 bps higher at
4.044%.
Jorge Garayo, senior rates strategist at Societe Generale,
said the moves in yields were in keeping with "the recent noise"
in Europe's bond markets.
The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year
yields was little changed at 183 bps. It hit 176
bps last week, its lowest level since April 2022.
Traders were also bracing for the Bank of Japan's latest
policy decision, due on Wednesday.
The BOJ shocked markets in December by unexpectedly allowing
the 10-year bond yield to trade in a wider band, causing yields
to jump and the Japanese yen to surge.
Japan's 10-year yield traded above the new upper
bound of 0.5% on Monday in a sign that investors are testing the
BOJ, with many expecting a further widening of the trading band.
Garayo said SocGen thinks there is a 25% chance the BOJ will
widen the band further, to allow the 10-year yield to move 75
bps in either direction.
He said such a move could push up euro zone yields later in
the week.
"It will have an effect on all global bond markets," Garayo
said. "It would impact the demand for EGBs from Japanese
accounts... they will be lured back to their JGBs (Japanese
government bonds) if the band is loosened."
