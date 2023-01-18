Euro zone bond yields slip after Bank of Japan holds firm

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond
yields fell slightly in choppy trading on Wednesday, following a
sharp drop on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan stuck to its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, seen as
the benchmark for the currency bloc, was last down 2 basis
points (bps) at 2.068%, having wavered roughly 2 bps either side
of zero in morning trading. Yields move inversely to prices.
The 10-year yield dropped more than 10 bps on Tuesday after
Bloomberg News reported that European Central Bank policymakers
were increasingly considering a smaller, 25 bps interest rate
hike at the March meeting. The report said a 50 bps increase in
February remained likely.
The German benchmark yield is now far below the 11-year high
of 2.569% touched at the start of the year, with falling energy
prices soothing concerns about inflation and interest rate
hikes.
The focus of global markets on Wednesday was on the Bank of
Japan, which overnight maintained its policy of yield curve
control - through which it anchors the 10-year bond yield
at around 0%. It also kept short-term interest rates
at -0.1%.
"Today there's a little bit of a relief from the BOJ not
acting," said Sphia Salim, head of European rates strategy at
Bank of America. She added that global bond markets seemed to be
treating it as a "non-event".
Germany's 2-year bond yield was last up 3 bps on
Wednesday to 2.488%, having fallen earlier in the session and
dropped 11 bps on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield was down 4 bps at 3.853%.
That took the closely watched spread between Germany and Italy's
10-year yields to 178 bps, after earlier hitting
an 8-month low of 175 bps.
Many investors expected the BOJ to further loosen policy
after it jolted markets in December by suddenly widening the
10-year bond's trading band to 50 bps either side of 0%, a move
widely read as a sign that further changes were coming.
Traders have been testing the BOJ's commitment to supporting
the bond market, pushing the 10-year yield above the 0.5% upper
bound in recent days.
BofA's Salim said European investors were mainly focused on
the ECB.
"The story at the moment in Europe is all about the changes
in guidance from ECB. So yesterday's story about the ECB maybe
slowing the pace of hikes beyond February was quite a surprise."
Many analysts still expect the BOJ to further loosen
monetary policy later in the year, potentially after current
governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in the spring.
"We do now, I think, have a reasonable degree of confidence
that the groundwork has been laid that this will be put to bed,"
said Duncan MacInnes, investment director at Ruffer.
"And the new governor who comes in, which will be first week
in April, will either immediately change the policy or the
policy will already be changed by the time they get there."
If the BOJ reduced its support for the bond market, yields
would likely rise sharply. That could lure the country's
investors back home and cause them to sell foreign bonds,
strategists have said.
Japan's 10-year yield had traded above 0.5% on Tuesday but
fell sharply on Wednesday to 0.433%. The yen also
tumbled, with the dollar up more than 0.9% against the currency.
(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Angus MacSwan and
Alex Richardson)