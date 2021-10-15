Euro zone bond yields steady after volatile week

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond markets
were steady on Friday after a volatile week in which yields hit
their highest levels in months before falling back as investors
grapple with strong inflation readings and economic recovery
concerns.
Worries around "stagflation" - a rise in consumer prices
without a commensurate increase in economic growth - have left
investors confused about whether the high inflation readings
will lead to sharp monetary policy tightening, particularly in
Europe.
As a result, euro zone government bond yields have fallen
back from a five-month high hit earlier in the week. On Friday,
they were marginally higher across the board, but only after two
sessions of steep drops.
"This week's bond rally makes the recent sell-off feel more
like a pause in investors' love story with fixed income products
than a serious break-up," ING analysts said in a note. "Markets
are rightly concerned about Fed tightening but we lack a
near-term catalyst to bring rates higher."
Inflation expectations have soared in recent weeks, with a
key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation, the
five-year, five-year forward inflation swap,
hitting a six-year high of 1.8417% this week.
But much of the expectations stem from supply chain
disruptions and a rise in energy prices around the world, which
suggests that policymakers may be reluctant to endanger a global
economy only just recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.
Indeed, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde
said on Thursday that Europe's inflation upswing is still seen
as temporary and there are no signs yet they are becoming
embedded in wages.
Meanwhile in the United States, policymakers remain divided
over what to do about inflation.
German government bond yields, having hit a near five-month
high of -0.08% earlier this week, were back down at -0.17% on
Friday, up 1.5 bps on the day.
Other euro zone bond yields were also broadly 1-2 bps higher
on the day, but only after having fallen anywhere between 7-12
bps over the previous two sessions.
Later on Friday, U.S. retail sales data is due out as is the
University of Michigan's measure of consumer sentiment which has
often successfully pointed to slowdowns in economic activity
before they happened.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Susan Fenton)