Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone bond yields steady near recent highs awaiting U.S. inflation

01/12/2022 | 08:00am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent highs on Wednesday as investors await a U.S. inflation reading that may give further clues about the Fed's policy tightening path ahead.

Testimony to U.S. congress by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who said the economy was strong enough to handle the start of tighter monetary policy, sent U.S. Treasury yields falling on Tuesday after the European markets close, perhaps as Powell did not sound more hawkish than market expectations.

That appeared to also remove some upward pressure from euro zone bond yields on Wednesday. Those have also risen sharply since the start of the year.

They have followed U.S. Treasury yields higher as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates as early as March, as the bank's December meeting minutes showed some policymakers want to move even faster to tighten policy, including by winding down the bank's balance sheet.

By 0753 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged on the day at -0.03% after rising as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, nearing positive territory for the first time since May 2019.

On Wednesday, all focus is on the U.S. December inflation reading due at 1330 GMT, which is expected show consumer prices rose 7% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

That reading comes as pressure is on the Fed to raise rates as soon as March following a jobs report last week that underscored a tightening labour market.

The month-on-month rise in consumer prices however is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.8% in November.

"A lower month-on-month number should not change much on the pricing of the Federal Reserve as they need more than one number to change their view on quantitative tightening and rate hikes," Allan von Mehren, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said.

"Underlying price increases have been higher than estimated for many months now so risks seem skewed to the upside.

"High inflation and a tight labour market with no significant rebound in labour force participation put the Fed under pressure to hike (rates) more."

In the primary market, Portugal is expected to join a flurry of government January bond issuance after hiring a syndicate of banks to sell a 20-year bond on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.72079 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.3632 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7958 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.71% 124.75 Delayed Quote.8.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.13632 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013518 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.67811 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic trading session at 6.3646 per dollar, strongest such close since dec. 14
RE
03:33aTrustpilot reports 24% rise in 2021 revenue
RE
03:32aDHL opens Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in Israel
RE
03:32aChina 2021 new yuan loans hit record high of 19.95 trln yuan
RE
03:30aIndonesia targets 663 million tonnes coal output in 2022 -minister
RE
03:29aJapan's govt to focus on innovation, not monetary policy, to help economy -minister
RE
03:28aChina's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017
RE
03:19aExclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
03:19aMorgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
03:16aGerman hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Gold miners in Mali see no immediate sanctions impact
3Trading update Upwards revision of FY 2021 outlook
4Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall
5Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts

HOT NEWS