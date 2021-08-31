Euro zone bond yields tick up after inflation surprise

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields inched up on
Tuesday after the bloc's August inflation reading came in far
above expectations.
First-estimate data showed inflation increased to 3%
year-on-year in August, the highest in a decade, far above the
European Central Bank's 2% target and a 2.7% forecast by a
Reuters poll.
Core inflation, a narrower reading that strips out volatile
food and energy costs, also surged to 1.6%, compared to
expectations for a 1.4% rise.
Though bond markets are closely focused on inflation
readings this year, price action following the data was
marginal.
By 0928 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
euro area, was up nearly 2 basis points to -0.42%, but still
kept below last week's one-month high at -0.401%.
Italy's 10-year yield was similarly to 0.63%, keeping the
closely watched gap with German 10-year yields at 105 bps.
Inflation came in above the European Central Bank's target
for the second month in a row and is expected to shoot up
further in the remainder of this year, but it is largely seen as
a temporary increase driven by transitory factors and
policymakers argue that it will languish well below the bank's
target for years to come.
Ludociv Colin, portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset
Management, said the European Central Bank's new symmetric 2%
inflation target, which allows for temporary overshoots, was
keeping markets calm.
"The market is saying we might see 2% (inflation) but we'll
never see 2% average over an extended period of time in Europe.
That's why, even if you've got strong inflation numbers in
Europe, the chance that it precipitates a massive yield rise in
Europe is very low," Colin added.
Data earlier on Tuesday had already showed French inflation
came in higher than expected at 2.4% year-on-year, while Spanish
inflation also exceeded expectations on Monday.
On Monday, data showing German inflation at a 13-year high,
in line with expectations, failed to trigger price action.
In the primary market, issuance picks up this week following
the summer lull, with 29.5 billion euros of issuance expected in
the busiest week since mid-July, according to Commerzbank,
though coupon payments and redemptions will more than offset the
issuance.
On Tuesday, Italy raised 7.75 billion euros from the
re-opening of five and 10-year bonds, alongside a seven-year
floating-rate bond, with the five-year issued at a record low
yield of -0.01%.
The Netherlands was set to raise up to 2.5 billion euros
from the re-opening of a four-year bond.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Angus MacSwan)