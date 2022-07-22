Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

July 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Friday
as data showed euro zone business activity unexpectedly
contracted this month.
Overall activity in the bloc shrank due to an accelerating
downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector
growth, with inflation pushing consumers to cut back spending,
S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge
of economic health, showed.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro
area, fell as much as 15 bps to 1.08%, following similar data
out of lead economies France and Germany earlier.
The two-year yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations,
dropped over 20 bps to 0.45% as markets reduced their bets on
European Central Bank rate hikes this year slightly.
"The worrying element is that actual output is deeply below
50, which means core Europe is probably already in a recession,"
said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research,
referring to the PMI score, which at 49.4 in July was below the
50 mark that indicates growth in activity.
"The worst around gas flows to Europe - and potential impact
on European industries - is yet to come, even if flows partially
recover."
A European recession he expects in the second half of the
year will "likely be a deeper recession than European
cross-asset markets are discounting," Patel added.
Markets reduced their rate hike bets slightly, pricing in
just over 110 bps of European Central Bank rate hikes by
December, down from around 120 bps before the data.
Many analysts say the bank, which hiked rates by 50 bps to
exit negative territory on Thursday, has limited room to raise
rates given risks facing the bloc's economy.
Elsewhere, Italian bonds outperformed slightly, tightening
the closely-watched 10-year spread to Germany to 237 bps, from
240 bps at Thursday's close.
In focus remained the ECB's long-awaited new tool, the
Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), announced on Thursday,
to buy bonds from countries whose spread to Germany the bank
sees as soaring through no fault of their own.
Policymakers did not discuss bond market turmoil in Italy,
whose government collapsed this week, at Thursday's meeting and
do not expect to use their new tool imminently as conditions do
not warrant it, sources told Reuters overnight.
The spread briefly widened to as high as 247 bps on Friday,
nearing the peak on Thursday when investors were disappointed
with the tool's degree of conditionality and the lack of detail
provided.
"The ECB has made it clear that the TPI would not be
deployed if spreads are widening from country fundamentals.
Thus, just like in 2018, the markets remain the only
disciplining mechanism," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Susan Fenton)