Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone business credit growth surges again in July

08/26/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows the skyline of Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Lending to euro zone companies continued to surge in July, beating expectations for a slowdown due to rising recession fears and plans by lenders to tighten access to fresh credit, European Central Bank data showed.

Lending to businesses in the 19-country euro area expanded by 7.7% in July after 6.9% a month earlier, while credit growth to households slipped to 4.5% from 4.6%, fresh data showed on Friday.

Banks that tightened access to credit already in the second quarter said they were likely to be even more cautious in the current quarter, as high fuel prices and war in Ukraine deplete savings and sap confidence.

This has raised fears that the ECB's rate hikes -- started with a 50 basis point increase in July and set to continue on Sept. 8 -- could exacerbate the downturn.

Growth in the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, meanwhile, eased to 5.5% from 5.7%, partly a reflection of the end of ECB money printing. M3 growth was just below expectations for 5.6% growth.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.69764 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.38% 1.18168 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.18% 0.773772 Delayed Quote.11.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.6.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 1.002516 Delayed Quote.14.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aNumber plate row fuels ethnic tensions in Kosovo as Serbia seeks more talks
RE
04:43aChina's Meituan posts 16.4% jump in Q2 revenue, beats estimate
RE
04:42aCHINA'S BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATOR : Agrees in principal two…
RE
04:42aChina's central bank to allow more foreign banks to tap carbon emission reduction tool
RE
04:33aBritish household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year
RE
04:32aEuro zone business credit growth surges again in July
RE
04:29aWorld stocks steady, dollar ticks up on Powell-watch
RE
04:22aEuro zone government bond yields edge higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
04:17aIncrease in Energy Price Cap to Boost UK Inflation to 13.3%
DJ
04:16aUK's Liz Truss will ensure people get the support they need on energy bills -spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
3Daldrup & Söhne AG elects new supervisory board
4Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
5Billion-kroner contract to Rosenberg Worley

HOT NEWS