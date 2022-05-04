Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone business growth got boost from reopened services in April -PMI

05/04/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French cafes and restaurants reopen their terraces to customers in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - Business activity in the euro zone accelerated last month as the bloc's dominant services industry took advantage of a further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, offsetting a near-stall in manufacturing output growth, a survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, rose to 55.8 in April from March's 54.9, matching a preliminary estimate. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

"The euro zone economy has shown surprising resilience in the face of the Ukraine-Russia war, thanks to a renewed burst of service sector activity as virus containment measures were relaxed further during April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

A PMI for the services industry jumped to 57.7 last month from 55.6, its highest reading since August. That comes after a factory PMI for the region fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April, a sister survey showed on Monday. [EUR/PMIM]

With restrictions to contain the coronavirus easing and life returning to some form of normality, optimism improved and the services business expectations sub-index rose to 62.3 from 60.8.

But firms are still facing soaring costs and passed some of that burden onto consumers, so that the composite output price index leapt to 68.5 from 65.7, by far the highest reading since S&P Global began collecting the data in late 2002.

That is likely to raise bets the European Central Bank will tighten policy as inflation in the currency union was 7.5% last month, preliminary official date showed last week, almost four times the ECB's 2% target.

"The combination of the stronger growth profile for the second quarter and a persistent acceleration of inflation signalled by the surveys will add to speculation that the ECB could start raising interest rates as soon as its July meeting," Williamson said.

The ECB is expected to raise its deposit rate before year-end, a Reuters poll showed last month. [ECILT/EU]

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29aEU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:29aEU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:28aSterling steady near 21-month low ahead of BoE, Fed
RE
04:27aFlutter says UK inflation not hitting gambling as U.S. booms
RE
04:25aIndian shares inch higher, LIC set to open for subscription
RE
04:24aOPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth - report
RE
04:21aWAGA ENERGY : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)
PU
04:20aUK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-founded metal companies
RE
04:20aGerman services sector still on growth path in April -PMI
RE
04:20aHungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
5Equinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS