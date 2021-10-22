Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone business growth slowed in October as prices soared -PMI

10/22/2021 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Growth in euro zone business activity has slowed down this month as firms face soaring costs due to supply-chain constraints, while the bloc's dominant service industry struggled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a survey showed on Friday.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a six-month low of 54.3 in October from 56.2 in September.

That matched the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll which had predicted a more modest drop to 55.2 but was still comfortably above the 50-mark which separates growth from contraction.

"A sharp slowdown in October means the euro zone starts the fourth quarter with the weakest growth momentum since April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"While the overall rate of economic growth remains above the long-run average for now, risks seem tilted to the downside for the near-term as the pandemic continues to disrupt economies and push prices higher."

Supply chain bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, meant the input prices index jumped to 73.1 from 70.9, by far the highest since the survey began in mid-1998.

A PMI for the services industry fell to 54.7 from 56.4, its lowest since April, and below a 55.5 Reuters poll forecast.

But firms took on staff at the fastest rate since in over 14 years. The employment index rose to 56.0 from 54.1.

Manufacturing activity remained robust and the factory PMI only inched down from September's 58.6 to 58.5 although an index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, dropped to 53.2 from 55.6, its lowest since June 2020.

Prices for the raw materials factories need increased at a record pace, and while manufacturers passed some of those costs to customers, they were unable to transfer the whole burden. The output prices index climbed to 72.3 from 70.4, its highest since IHS Markit began collecting the data in late 2002.

"Average selling prices for goods and services are rising at a rate unprecedented in over two decades, which will inevitably feed through to higher consumer prices in the coming months," Williamson said.

That suggests the recent surge in inflation won't be dissipating anytime soon, disputing the European Central Bank's view the upswing would be transitory. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aLondon Stock Exchange Q3 revenue up 2%, says Refinitiv savings on track
RE
04:02aKazakhstan central bank seen raising rate to 9.75% in October
RE
04:00aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Equities eye third week of gains after tech boost, dollar dips
RE
04:00aEuro zone business growth slowed in October as prices soared -PMI
RE
03:55aS.Africa's Aspen agrees drug portfolio sale to Swiss firm Acino
RE
03:54aS.Africa's rand firms in early trade as risk appetite returns
RE
03:54aBank of Ireland buys KBC's Irish assets in 5 billion euro deal
RE
03:45aEuro zone inflation expectations hit highest level in years
RE
03:41aChina Evergrande lines up funds to pay interest, avert default -source
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's Eskom says had fruitful discussions with Western climate envoys
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
3U.S. regulators unveil blueprint to tackle financial climate risks
4SoftBank : Tech stampede as investors hunt Latin American unicorns
5Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..

HOT NEWS