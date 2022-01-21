Log in
Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.5 in January

01/21/2022 | 10:08am EST
General view shows atrium of Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.1 points in January from the December number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -8.5 this month from a revised value of -8.4 in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -9.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.4 points to -10.0.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS