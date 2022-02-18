Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.8 points in February

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -8.8 points this month from an unrevised -8.5 in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -8.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.2 points to -10.2.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk)