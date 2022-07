The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -27.0 this month from a revised -23.8 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -24.9.

Consumer confidence scored below its previous minimum reached at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, hitting the lowest level on record, the EC said.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 3.0 points to -27.3.

