Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in December

12/21/2020 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Germany

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 3.7 points in December from the November number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -13.9 this month from -17.6 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -16.8.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 3.4 points to -15.3.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aEU DRUG REGULATOR : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women
RE
10:08aEU to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by evening, EU chief
RE
10:08aRegulator clears way for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Europe
RE
10:08aSwiss ban UK, South Africa travellers, believe mutant virus is circulating
RE
10:08aU.S. dollar gains on concerns about new coronavirus strain
RE
10:07aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
10:07aTrump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods - experts
RE
10:07aAir transport in turmoil as flights from UK banned
RE
10:06aAhead of Taiwan protests, U.S. says pork 'needlessly politicised'
RE
10:05aEuro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4ALLIANZ SE : Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ