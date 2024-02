February 21, 2024 at 10:23 am EST

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.6 points in February from the January number, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -15.5 this month from -16.1 in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -15.6.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.4 points to -15.8.

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)