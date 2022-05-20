Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -21.1 in May

05/20/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.9 points in May from the April number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -21.1 this month from -22.0 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -21.5.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.4 points to -22.2.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09aMcDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS
RE
11:09aWHO to hold emergency meeting on monkeypox on Friday -sources
RE
11:05aGold slips as dollar rebounds, but set for weekly gain
RE
11:04aRussia to lift short-selling ban from June 1
RE
11:01aDeere exec says chips are an issue and will probably continue to…
RE
10:59aDeere exec says small ag and turf business has probably been the…
RE
10:59aDeere exec says exceedingly low inventory levels are probably st…
RE
10:57aCanada finance minister defends Bank of Canada amid opposition attacks
RE
10:55aDollar selling takes a pause after bruising week
RE
10:53aRussia's offline primary oil refining capacity revised up 5.2% for May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet
5Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion

HOT NEWS