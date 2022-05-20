Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -21.1 in May

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -21.1 this month from -22.0 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -21.5.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.4 points to -22.2.

