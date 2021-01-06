Euro zone contraction deeper than thought in Dec but optimism rose

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic activity
contracted more sharply than previously thought at the end of
2020 and could get worse this month as renewed restrictions to
contain the coronavirus hit the bloc's dominant service
industry, a survey showed.
With infection rates soaring across Europe, countries have
clamped down on public life. Germany is set to extend its strict
lockdown until the end of the month and Italy decided on Tuesday
to keep some nationwide restrictions in place.
With many businesses shuttered, unemployment surging and
debt hitting record highs, the European Central Bank rolled out
yet more stimulus measures last month to lift the currency bloc
out of a double-dip recession.
But the economy is expected to gain momentum later this year
on vaccine hopes, a December Reuters poll found, and will return
to pre-crisis levels within two years.
IHS Markit's final December Composite Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, did rise
to 49.1 from November's 45.3 but was significantly below a flash
reading of 49.8. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.
"In this coronavirus environment the PMI numbers are already
out of date. We can expect much weaker GDP than what these PMI
numbers would suggest," said Bert Colijn at ING.
The services PMI registered 46.4 in December, better than
the previous month's 41.7 but far weaker than the 47.3
preliminary estimate.
A lockdown kept Germany's services sector in contraction for
a third month in a row in December and Italy's remained deep in
negative territory, significantly undershooting analysts'
expectations.
But French business activity came within a hair of returning
to growth last month after a second coronavirus lockdown was
lifted.
In Britain, outside the European Union, the economy made
only a subdued return to growth in December after shrinking
during a four-week England-wide coronavirus lockdown in
November.
A surge in infections there prompted Prime Minister Boris
Johnson to set out a new, tougher lockdown on Monday. This will
last until at least mid-February and economists think it will
tip Britain back into recession.
With much of the euro zone's service industry being forced
to close, demand also shrank a lot more than thought. The final
services new business index was 46.6 compared to the flash
estimate of 47.9, albeit better than November's 40.6.
But with vaccines being rolled out across the continent
overall optimism about the year ahead improved. The composite
future output index rose to 64.5 from 60.4, its highest reading
since April 2018.
"We are in a darkness before dawn situation. There is light
at the end of the tunnel but the tunnel is longer than we had
initially expected," Colijn added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans)