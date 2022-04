"For the euro area, the financial stability impact of the war has so far been relatively contained," de Guindos told a conference. "Markets have generally been functioning well."

"While both banks and non-banks have been affected - especially the few that have large direct exposures to Russia and Ukraine - the economic fallout has not had a sizeable impact on the EU banking or financial systems as a whole," he added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)