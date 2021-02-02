Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Euro zone government bond yields edge up; U.S. fiscal stimulus talks in focus

02/02/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Core euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading on Tuesday, edging up by a couple of basis points, as global market sentiment remained upbeat about U.S. fiscal stimulus.

After Asian shares rose overnight, European equity indexes opened higher, with market participants optimistic before negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID-19 support bill.

"The tone in global market strikes as us as more upbeat than last week," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients. "The focus on US fiscal stimulus could add upside to global yields, and help resume the USD-EUR rates widening trend."

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was up around two basis points at -0.4980% at 0817 GMT, having risen by around 6 bps in the past seven days.

The spread between the German benchmark yield and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 159 basis points .

In Italy, talks aimed at reviving the collapsed ruling coalition were stuck on policy issues, political sources said.

Riskier Italian bonds yields edged higher, with the 10-year up around 1 basis point at 0.636%.

Data on Monday showed that the European Central Bank kept its purchases of Italian government bonds steady in the last two months, even as the country went through a political crisis that briefly pushed up its borrowing costs.

ECB bond-buying under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) was lower than it was the week before.

"The reduction in the pace of purchases is perhaps not surprising when one considers that the ECB is simply aiming to maintain low rates and spreads, rather than to push them even lower," wrote the ING strategists.

"Provided the ECB remains credible in enforcing favourable financing conditions, something that is much more easily achieved for sovereign bond markets than for household credit for instance, then private investors might be happy to continue buying long-dated syndicated deals," they said.

Elsewhere, preliminary French inflation data showed a 0.8% increase year-on-year in January, higher than a forecast of 0.4%.

Italy’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product is due at 0900 GMT and euro zone fourth-quarter GDP at 1000 GMT.

"Evidence suggests that the euro area economy may have begun to adapt to the effects of lockdown with increased online shopping and better-targeted lockdown measures, meaning that the Q4 lockdowns likely had a smaller impact than previously thought," wrote RBC Capital Markets strategists in a note. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:48aEuro zone government bond yields edge up; U.S. fiscal stimulus talks in focus
RE
02/01BOJ seen widening yield band, trimming super-long bond buying, says ex-deputy Iwata
RE
02/01Australian dlr slips as RBA expands bond buying, won't hike until 2024
RE
02/01Australia c.bank expands QE by $76 bln, commits to prolonged easy rates
RE
02/01Sunak to keep pledge not to raise key tax rates - FT
RE
02/01Emerging market stocks and bonds see non-resident portfolio inflows of $53.5 bln in january -iif
RE
02/01January flows to em equities hit $9.4 bln, bonds and debt attracted $44.2 bln -iif
RE
02/01Kashkari says we will continue to be aggressive with balance sheet and interest rates until achieve fed's goals
RE
02/01Italian bond yields dip as Mario Draghi touted for PM
RE
02/01Italian bond yields dip as global risk sentiment recovers
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
3BP sinks to first loss in a decade on pandemic hit
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : CODEMASTERS : Game reboots key to future growth as EA seen posting record rev..
5ALPHABET INC. : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ