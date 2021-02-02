Euro zone government bond yields edge up; U.S. fiscal stimulus talks in focus

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Core euro zone government bond
yields rose in early trading on Tuesday, edging up by a couple
of basis points, as global market sentiment remained upbeat
about U.S. fiscal stimulus.
After Asian shares rose overnight, European equity indexes
opened higher, with market participants optimistic before
negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican
senators on a new COVID-19 support bill.
"The tone in global market strikes as us as more upbeat than
last week," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients.
"The focus on US fiscal stimulus could add upside to global
yields, and help resume the USD-EUR rates widening trend."
The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was up around two
basis points at -0.4980% at 0817 GMT, having risen by around 6
bps in the past seven days.
The spread between the German benchmark yield and the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 159 basis points
.
In Italy, talks aimed at reviving the collapsed ruling
coalition were stuck on policy issues, political sources said.
Riskier Italian bonds yields edged higher, with the 10-year
up around 1 basis point at 0.636%.
Data on Monday showed that the European Central Bank kept
its purchases of Italian government bonds steady in the last two
months, even as the country went through a political crisis that
briefly pushed up its borrowing costs.
ECB bond-buying under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase
Programme (PEPP) was lower than it was the week before.
"The reduction in the pace of purchases is perhaps not
surprising when one considers that the ECB is simply aiming to
maintain low rates and spreads, rather than to push them even
lower," wrote the ING strategists.
"Provided the ECB remains credible in enforcing favourable
financing conditions, something that is much more easily
achieved for sovereign bond markets than for household credit
for instance, then private investors might be happy to continue
buying long-dated syndicated deals," they said.
Elsewhere, preliminary French inflation data showed a 0.8%
increase year-on-year in January, higher than a forecast of
0.4%.
Italy’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product is due at 0900
GMT and euro zone fourth-quarter GDP at 1000 GMT.
"Evidence suggests that the euro area economy may have begun
to adapt to the effects of lockdown with increased online
shopping and better-targeted lockdown measures, meaning that the
Q4 lockdowns likely had a smaller impact than previously
thought," wrote RBC Capital Markets strategists in a note.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King)