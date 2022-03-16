Euro zone government bond yields rise as risk appetite grows

March 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose
on Wednesday on hopes of progress in peace talks over Ukraine
while markets waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
World stocks jumped as Russia and Ukraine played up scope
for compromise in the talks and after China promised to roll out
more fiscal stimulus, boosting risk appetite.
"Markets are focusing on a possible solution to the Ukraine
conflict, hoping there will be no escalation," Eoin Walsh,
Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management said.
"Because of that, the attention is back to what central
banks might do in terms of monetary tightening with fewer
tensions on the geopolitical front," he added.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone
benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 0.38%, after hitting
its highest since November 2018 at 0.4%.
Germany sold 3.4 billion of 10-year Bund at a price implying
an average yield of 0.38% from 0.31 on February 16.
Two-year bond yield, more sensitive to interest rate
changes, was up 5 bps to -0.364%. It hit its highest since
September 2015 at -0.214% on February 7.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in London trade with the
10-year yield up 1 bps to 2.17%.
Investors were still assessing the impact of the war in
Ukraine and if risks of stagflation might trigger a more dovish
stance from central banks.
"We think that ECB’s forecasts about economic growth are
overly optimistic, in both the adverse and severe scenario,"
TwentyFour Asset Management's Walsh argued.
European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos on
Tuesday said rising inflation would continue to impact the
European Union but that the bloc's economy would not go into
recession.
Bond yields jumped last week after the ECB decided to speed
up a reduction of its bond purchase programme despite
uncertainty about the economy due to the war in Ukraine.
However, ECB president Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday if
the medium-term inflation outlook changed, and if financial
conditions became inconsistent with further progress towards the
ECB’s 2% target, the bank was ready to revise its schedule for
net purchases in terms of size and duration.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 bps to 1.92%,
with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields
tightening to 152 bps.
The Fed is expected to close the door on its ultra-easy
pandemic-era monetary policy and step up the fight against
stubbornly high inflation with the first in what is likely to be
a series of interest rate hikes this year.
ING analysts said in a note they expected "the Fed to hike
by 25bp today and signal 90bp of extra tightening this year in
its Dot Plot projections".
Money markets continue to price in about 170 bps worth of
Fed rate hikes by December 2023.
But investors seem to be more focused on how the U.S.
central bank plans to end its bond-buying programme and the
future pace of reinvestments from maturing bonds.
"While stagflation fears are hard to dismiss and QT
(quantitative tightening) could drive the policy tightening
eventually, our economists expect the macro backdrop to stay
sufficiently resilient to keep the FOMC going," Commerzbank
analysts said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Mark Potter and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)