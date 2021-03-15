Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Euro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year

03/15/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Europe's government bond yields rose gradually in the morning session after opening lower on Monday, while the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its widest in a year.

Rising bond yields have spooked markets so far in 2021, with market participants worried that an economic recovery from pandemic, combined with fiscal stimulus, could cause a spike in inflation due to pent-up consumer demand when lockdowns end.

U.S. Treasury yields were close to a 13-month peak on Monday, pushed higher by bets that economic growth in the United States will accelerate after President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill got its final approval last week.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.305%, little changed on the day at 1154 GMT. The yield peaked at a one-year high of -0.203% on Feb. 26 and has since stabilised below this level.

The Italian 10-year yield was down around 2 bps at 0.621% .

A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose above 1.50% for the first time since March 2019.

The recent increase in commodity prices is contributing to the rise in the inflation expectations gauge, which can be driven by short-term factors, said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.

"Most of the clients that we speak to don’t really buy into that we’re in this new regime of higher inflation, but they’re concerned that other people think we are," he said.

The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its widest since February 2020, a divergence which analysts said was due to the larger fiscal stimulus in the United States and Europe's underperformance in vaccine rollouts.

Italy announced new, tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after infections rose. France is also grappling with rising cases.

"Relative to our previous assumptions, we now expect no significant easing in the euro area until early May, but see a faster unwind of restrictions in the UK as it leads Europe’s reopening by around a 1½ months," Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note.

At its meeting last week, the European Central Bank said it would increase the pace of its bond-buying to limit the rise in yields.

"We expect the impact to be transitory, but sufficient to drive further widening of the USD-EUR rates differential," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in two regional votes on Sunday, dealing a setback to the party which faces federal elections in September without Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Elsewhere, France hired a syndicate of banks for the launch of a new green bond, according to memos from three lead managers seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.19288 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.96% 348.81 Delayed Quote.32.27%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:18aEuro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year
RE
04:58aEuro zone government bond yields fall, widening spread with U.S. Treasuries
RE
04:20aBoe's bailey says rise in rates in market is consistent with change in economic outlook
RE
04:20aBoe's bailey says we watch interest rates in financial markets very closely
RE
04:19aBoe's bailey says we are asking banks to get ready for negative rates but no view on whether will use them or not
RE
02:01aMexico's central bank governor diaz de leon says u.s. stimulus represents financial challenge for emerging economies as it pressures rates and exchange rates due to portfolio shifts
RE
02:01aMexico's central bank governor diaz de leon says bank's board will analyze impact of rising u.s. treasury bonds at next monetary policy meeting
RE
12:23aAustralian bond futures slide on inflation fears, A$ slips
RE
03/12EXCLUSIVE : India is likely to be included in global bond index by October - sources
RE
03/12Nasdaq futures drop as spike in bond yields hurts tech stocks
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
3TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo aims to sell $1.4 billion of new shares in upcoming IPO
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ