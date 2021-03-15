Euro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Europe's government bond yields
rose gradually in the morning session after opening lower on
Monday, while the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields
was at its widest in a year.
Rising bond yields have spooked markets so far in 2021, with
market participants worried that an economic recovery from
pandemic, combined with fiscal stimulus, could cause a spike in
inflation due to pent-up consumer demand when lockdowns end.
U.S. Treasury yields were close to a 13-month peak on
Monday, pushed higher by bets that economic growth in the United
States will accelerate after President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill got its final approval last week.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.305%,
little changed on the day at 1154 GMT. The yield
peaked at a one-year high of -0.203% on Feb. 26 and has since
stabilised below this level.
The Italian 10-year yield was down around 2 bps at 0.621%
.
A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations
rose above 1.50% for the first time since March 2019.
The recent increase in commodity prices is contributing to
the rise in the inflation expectations gauge, which can be
driven by short-term factors, said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates
strategist at Rabobank.
"Most of the clients that we speak to don’t really buy into
that we’re in this new regime of higher inflation, but they’re
concerned that other people think we are," he said.
The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its
widest since February 2020, a divergence which
analysts said was due to the larger fiscal stimulus in the
United States and Europe's underperformance in vaccine rollouts.
Italy announced new, tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Friday
after infections rose. France is also grappling with rising
cases.
"Relative to our previous assumptions, we now expect no
significant easing in the euro area until early May, but see a
faster unwind of restrictions in the UK as it leads Europe’s
reopening by around a 1½ months," Goldman Sachs strategists said
in a note.
At its meeting last week, the European Central Bank said it
would increase the pace of its bond-buying to limit the rise in
yields.
"We expect the impact to be transitory, but sufficient to
drive further widening of the USD-EUR rates differential," wrote
ING strategists in a note to clients.
Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in
two regional votes on Sunday, dealing a setback to the party
which faces federal elections in September without Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
Elsewhere, France hired a syndicate of banks for the launch
of a new green bond, according to memos from three lead managers
seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King and
Bernadette Baum)