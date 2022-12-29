Euro zone government bond yields teeter in thin, choppy trading

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond
yields seesawed on Thursday in volatile trading, as investors
weighed up how a more hawkish interest-rate outlook and higher
supply next year will impact the broader fixed-income market.
Yields on German 10-year Bunds, which serve as
the benchmark for the broader euro zone, were up 1 basis point
at 2.51%, while two-year yields were up 1 bp at
2.68%, leaving the gap between the two, or curve, at -16 bps.
The German yield curve has been inverted for the better part
of a month, as investors have priced in the prospect of the
European Central Bank taking a tough line on inflation and
raising interest rates quickly to control it.
Trading has been more volatile than usual this week as thin
volumes exaggerated price fluctuations.
Average daily volumes in Bund futures are down by
about a quarter from last week and down almost 50% on where they
were a month ago, according to Refinitiv data.
"It’s always tricky reading too much into market moves at
this time of year, because liquidity is dire, and the slightest
random flows can cause big market moves," Mike Riddell, senior
portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said.
German Bund yields have risen by over 250 bps this year,
their largest annual increase since at least the 1950s, not
least because of the steep rise in interest rates and inflation.
European governments are funnelling cash into schemes to
help consumers and businesses deal with energy prices, which
have rocketed this year, driven mainly by a collapse in Russian
natural gas deliveries to the region.
To fund those initiatives, sovereign issuers must raise
billions in new debt sales. Germany alone plans to issue a
record 500 billion euros next year to cover costs linked to the
energy crisis and the recovery from the pandemic.
With these two factors in mind, there are two main drivers
for yields right now, according to Jussi Hiljanen, who is chief
European rates strategist at SEB.
"One: a hawkish ECB - an aggressive message at the December
meeting; a very high inflation trajectory; a relatively
optimistic growth forecast; upcoming reduction in securities
holdings and two: a dramatic change in supply prospects in 2023
(massive increase in net issuance adjusted for ECB purchases),"
Hiljanen said.
Around the periphery, Italian two-year yields rose 3 bps
to 3.233%, while 10-year yields fell 1 bp
to 4.639%.
Spanish Bonos were flat at 3.587%, while Greek
yields eased 1 bp to 4.578%.
UK gilt yields, which have swung from lows of
0.946% to highs of 4.632% in their most volatile year since
1982, were up 5 bps at 3.711% - near two-month highs.
