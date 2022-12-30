Euro zone government bonds fall on way to historically bad year

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds
fell on Friday, the final trading session of 2022, topping off
an historically bad year for European sovereign debt.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond
was up 4 basis points (bps) to 2.506%, after slipping 4 bps in
the previous session. Yields move inversely to prices.
The yield on the German 10s, seen as a benchmark for the
euro zone, had risen more than 260 bps this year as of Friday.
That marks by far the biggest sell-off going back to the 1950s,
according to Refinitiv data.
European yields wavered at the open on Friday but later rose
after preliminary data showed Spanish month-on-month consumer
price index (CPI) inflation picked up to 0.3% in December, from
-0.1% in November.
Core inflation - which strips out volatile food and energy -
rose to 6.9% year-on-year in December, from 6.3%.
Italy's 10-year yield was last up 10 bps to
4.645%. Spain's 10-year yield picked up 6 bps to
3.591%
The data was a reminder that Europe is still grappling with
stubborn inflation, which the European Central Bank (ECB) is
determined to crush through further interest rate hikes.
"The higher than expected month-on-month CPI in Spain
triggered the rise in yields in Europe," said Jussi Hiljanen,
head of European rates strategy at SEB.
The sell-off in bonds on Friday caps a brutal year for
European government debt, which has been hammered by rapid
interest rate hikes from the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve.
The ECB has lifted its main interest rate from -0.5% in July
to 2% in December. Higher interest rates cause investors to
demand a higher yield on bonds, and so push down prices.
Investors have been digesting hawkish comments from ECB
policymakers in recent days.
Germany's Isabel Schnabel said the ECB must be prepared to
take the heat and raise interest rates further. The Netherlands'
Klaas Knot told the Financial Times that "the risk of us doing
too little is still the bigger risk".
Germany's 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive
to interest rate expectations, rose 5 bps to 2.712% on Friday.
It touched 2.714% earlier in the session, the highest level
since October 2008, which was also touched on Tuesday.
The closely watched spread between Germany and Italy's
10-year yields rose more than 5 bps to 212 bps.
"The big picture remains dominated by the aggressive ECB
comments we heard earlier this month, and we need to see more
data for that view to be fine-tuned," said Jan von Gerich, chief
analyst at Nordea.
Von Gerich also said investors are worried about the large
amounts of debt governments are set to issue next year, just as
the ECB shrinks its bond holdings.
Germany alone plans record debt issuance of more than 500
billion euros ($533 billion) next year to fund costs associated
with the energy crisis and the fallout from the COVID-19
pandemic.
(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Kim Coghill)