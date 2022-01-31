Euro zone growth slowed in Q4 as Omicron COVID wave hit

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Omicron wave of COVID-19
infections slowed euro zone economic growth in the final quarter
of 2021 compared to the previous three months although the
impact was much stronger in Germany than in France or Italy.
The European Union's statistics office estimated on Monday
that gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro
expanded a quarterly 0.3% in October-December 2021, slowing
sharply from 2.3% growth in the previous three months. The flash
reading was as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
Year-on-year growth was still a respectable 4.6%, roughly in
line with economists' expectations.
"The (coronavirus) wave in autumn left clear traces in the
euro economy," said Christoph Weil, economist at Commerzbank.
"There were significant differences between the euro
countries due to the pandemic. In spring the Omicron wave should
have subsided and the economy should grow more strongly again."
A surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant of the
coronavirus caused COVID-19 measures to be reimposed in many
European countries at the end of last year.
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, was the weakest
performer, contracting 0.7% quarter-on-quarter and growing just
1.4% year-on-year.
France, the bloc's second biggest economy, saw quarterly
growth of 0.7% and a 5.4% year-on-year expansion, while
third-biggest Italy grew 0.6% on the quarter and 6.4% on the
year.
"The recent lifting of COVID restrictions in many European
countries should help to get economic and business growth back
on track," said Rachel Barton, economist at Accenture.
A survey by the German Ifo economic institute on Monday gave
grounds for optimism, showing that the number of German
manufacturing companies reporting bottlenecks and problems with
intermediate products and raw materials was falling.
Eurostat estimated that euro zone GDP in the whole of 2021
compared to the whole of 2020, based on seasonally and calendar
adjusted quarterly data, increased by 5.2%.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)