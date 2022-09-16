Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

09/16/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures.

Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6% month-on-month and by 9.1% year-on-year, the highest rate since the euro was created in 1999.

In its flash estimate at the end of August, Eurostat had given a monthly change figure of 0.5%. The annual figure of 9.1% was not revised.

Eurostat said that 3.95 percentage points of the year-on-year change came from more expensive energy -- the costs of which surged because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and 2.25 points from food, alcohol and tobacco.

But even when excluding volatile energy and unprocessed food - what the European Central Bank calls core inflation - prices were still 5.5% higher than a year earlier, from 5.1% in July.

Industrial goods were 5.1% more expensive than 12 months earlier, with services prices up 3.8%.

The ECB, whose headline inflation target is 2%, last week raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

For Eurostat release, click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.66979 Delayed Quote.5.94%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.43% 1.14158 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.75547 Delayed Quote.9.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.52% 0.012592 Delayed Quote.6.96%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 1.00321 Delayed Quote.13.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aEuropean stocks extend losses as slowdown warnings weigh
RE
05:17aChina's yuan breaches key 7/$ mark, ends at 26-month low
RE
05:17aChina banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
RE
05:16aRussian economy will not return to pre-war levels until 2030 - Scope
RE
05:16aCHINA FX REGULATOR :  urges company to use financial tools to hedg…
RE
05:13aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Urges companies not to bet direction or move…
RE
05:13aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Hard to predict short-term volatility in the…
RE
05:11aFutures fall on FedEx warning, recession fears
RE
05:10aEU wants tougher rules for media pluralism, mergers and against spying on journalists
RE
05:09aEU needs to cut energy use, boost supply - Michel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
2LEG IMMOBILIEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5Softbank sells 15% stake in Kahoot to General Atlantic

HOT NEWS