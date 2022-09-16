Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6% month-on-month and by 9.1% year-on-year, the highest rate since the euro was created in 1999.

In its flash estimate at the end of August, Eurostat had given a monthly change figure of 0.5%. The annual figure of 9.1% was not revised.

Eurostat said that 3.95 percentage points of the year-on-year change came from more expensive energy -- the costs of which surged because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and 2.25 points from food, alcohol and tobacco.

But even when excluding volatile energy and unprocessed food - what the European Central Bank calls core inflation - prices were still 5.5% higher than a year earlier, from 5.1% in July.

Industrial goods were 5.1% more expensive than 12 months earlier, with services prices up 3.8%.

The ECB, whose headline inflation target is 2%, last week raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)