Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro zone inflation eases in February but core prices surge

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Food inflation in Hungary

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation fell less than expected last month and underlying price growth surged, reinforcing the case for the European Central Bank to keep raising interest rates at a brisk pace, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro currency eased to 8.5% in February from 8.6% a month earlier on lower energy prices, but still came in above expectations for 8.2% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Although overall inflation is well below its double-digit highs in October it continues to broaden, fuelling fears the earlier surge in energy prices has seeped into the economy via so-called second-round effects, making price growth even more difficult to root out.

Indeed, underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices, an indicator closely watched by the ECB, jumped to 5.6% from 5.3%, coming well above expectations for a steady reading.

The ECB has promised another half a percentage-point rate hike for March 16 to fight inflation but grim data is already shifting the debate to subsequent meetings as markets continue to raise their best for just how high the ECB will need to go.

Investors now see the ECB's 2.5% deposit rate rising by a combined 100 basis points in March and May, then to around 4.1% at the turn of the year as markets have priced in an extra 50 basis points of hikes in just the past month.

Market pricing has moved up so much, some even see a risk the ECB would hike by more than 50 basis points this month, despite its explicit guidance, which has been repeatedly confirmed, most recently by ECB chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday.

The problem is that underlying inflation is a leading indicator on the durability of price growth and its stubborn rise suggests that getting the headline rate down to the ECB's 2% target may be protracted.

Price growth in services, the biggest component in core inflation, accelerated to 4.8% from 4.4%, a big worry since the sector is especially sensitive to wage growth and the rise suggests an acceleration in labour costs.

Industrial goods inflation meanwhile picked up to 6.8% from 6.7% while unprocessed food price growth surged to 13.6% from 11.3%.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has already argued that the recent fall in energy prices only lower short-term inflation and does not improve medium-term prospects, so the ECB may need to opt for another large rate hike in May.

His concerns have been shared by several prominent conservatives, including ECB board member Isabel Schnabel and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, suggesting that the ECB's hawkish majority is not about to back off.

Still, Lagarde argued that disinflation will pick up speed from next month as surging gas prices at the onset of Russia's war in Ukraine get knocked out of base figures.

Still, markets are doubtful and a longer term indicator of market-based inflation expectations jumped to 2.5% on Thursday, a rise of nearly 25 basis points in six weeks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.63277 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.12563 Delayed Quote.0.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.16% 0.690904 Delayed Quote.0.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.01139 Delayed Quote.1.28%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.41% 0.941274 Delayed Quote.1.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 75.4 Delayed Quote.4.23%
Latest news "Economy"
05:26aGreek unemployment drops to 10.8% in January, lowest since 2009
RE
05:24aUK Sells GBP650 Million in March 2051 Index-Linked Gilt
DJ
05:18aScholz urges China not to arm Russia as U.S. explores sanctions
RE
05:10aChina says its official bilateral loans are less than 5% of Ghana debt
RE
05:09aEuro zone inflation eases in February but core prices surge
RE
05:08aBiden seeks $1.6 billion to tackle COVID relief fraud ahead of Republican probes
RE
05:06aU.S. unveils new cybersecurity strategy with tighter regulations
RE
04:59aBritain's Nationwide curbs cryptocurrency purchases by customers
RE
04:57aNational Express says more Britons shift to buses after rail strikes
RE
04:53aBlinken condemns Russia's 'systematic muzzling' of critics at U.N. rights council
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks rally sputters as China pulls back, higher U.S. yields wei..
2Merck KGaA Sees Challenging 2023 After Rises in 2022 Earnings, Sales
3China Rare Earths Miners Drop on Tesla Plans for New Motors
4Prosus Exploring All Options for OLX Autos Business, Including Exit
5China's CATL sells $405 mln stake in Australian lithium miner Pilbara

HOT NEWS